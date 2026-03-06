春至虎出，山林皆醒。

(When spring arrives and the tiger emerges, the whole forest awakens.)

- Ancient Chinese Proverb, anonymous

You can expect depth chart orderings and notes on all 137 FBS programs for the RB position in this document.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and CFB Depth. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

The recruiting ranking of each player is derived from ON3 or 247Sports.

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring/fall camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out/OFS — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2024, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low. Data is provided by Joe from Purple Reign.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line. These figures are provided by CFBWinningEdge.

The PPG and OL numbers relate to the OL and coaching staff who coached the team in 2025. These numbers will be updated later in the offseason when the smoke clears.***

Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.3 / 16.6 — OL: 65%



Daniel Hill | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley QUES | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Note: Alabama struggled to run the ball in 2025, in part due to a problematic OL, but also lack of playmakers at RB. Former NCST RB Daylen Smothers announced on Jan 11. that he flipped his commitment to Texas. Miller is headed to the NFL. Young transferred to CU. Keith comes in from App State.



Akylin Dear | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Khalifa Keith | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Ezavier Crowell | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Traeshawn Brown | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.5 / 14.5 — OL: 55%

Owen Allen | 2023 | TX

Travis Wood (FB) | 2024 | ⭐⭐ | CA

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence. Service academies are particularly challenging to track eligibility and should have more info as offseason continues. 2026 Spring roster shows most of the 2025 room cleared out, excluding Owen Allen and Travis Wood. Kemper Hodges is still on the team but listed a QB. Players listed with (FB) are designated fullbacks on the roster.



Oswaldo Morales | 2025 | TX

Rocco Conti | 2023 | OH

Jalen Rashad Turner | 2023 | GA

Omar Elias (FB) | 2024 | KS

Jacob Doyle (FB) | 2025 | IA

Cade Palmer (FB) | 2025 | CO

Gage LaDue (FB) | 2024 | TN

Luke Ruah (FB) | 2024 | OK

Price Davis (FB) | 2025 | TN

Key departures:

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.3 / NA — OL: 36%



Jordan Gant | 2022 | FL

Sean Patrick QUES | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Note: Sean Patrick started the year as the RB1, but Tennessee State transfer Jordan Gant took over when he was injured and never looked back. Gant is Akron’s first 1000 yard rusher since 2008, and (as of writing this) is still on Akron’s roster for 2026. Curry looks to have preserved his redshirt.

Marquese Williams QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Taven Curry | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Chris Gee QUES | 2023 | TX

Luke Reed | 2025 | OH

Key departures:

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.8 / NA — OL: 26%

Jaquari Lewis | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Kanye Roberts QUES | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: Dubinion transferred from Arkansas and opened the year as the starter. True freshman Jaq Lewis took over as the bellcow late in the year and enters ‘26 as the expected starter. Keith transferred to Alabama. Roberts missed 2025 with an ACL injury and will return in 2026. Alexander has now entered the portal.



Max Guest | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Treyaun Webb QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

J’Marion Burnette | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Arkansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.8 / 10.5 — OL: 56%



Sutton Smith | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Braylen Russell QUES | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Note: Sutton Smith follows new head coach Ryan Silverfield from Memphis.



Jasper Parker | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Markeylin Batton | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cam Settles | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

TJ Hodges | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.1 / 10.8 — OL: 55%



Kenyon Clay | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Devin Spencer | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Cross suffered a season ending knee injury in 2025, and is now in the portal.



Cedric Hawkins QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Nasir Allen | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Damon Sisa | 2024 | TN

Ezell Jolly | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Corey Reddick | 2022 | FL

Solomon Baggett | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Key departures:

Ja’Quez Cross QUES | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Tyler Williams | 2022 | AR

Arizona

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.8 / 13.2 — OL: 50%



Kedrick Reescano | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Quincy Craig | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA



Wesley Yarbrough | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cornelius Warren | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Mike Mitchell QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Antwan Roberts | 2023 | TN

Key departures:

Ismail Mahdi | 2023 | TX

Arizona State

(HC / OC) PPG: 20.4 / 18.9 — OL: 67%



Kyson Brown QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

David Avit | 2024 | MD

Note: Kyson Brown opened the year as the starter but fell to injury. Raleek Brown took over, but has since transferred to Texas. Kanye Udoh announced he entered the portal (signed with LU). Avit and Gillis are promotions from lower divisions.



Marquis Gillis | 2022 | DE

Demarius Robinson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Jason Brown | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Cardae Mack | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Kanye Udoh | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Raleek Brown | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Army

(HC / OC) PPG: 10 / 13.2 — OL: 43%



Jake Rendina | 2023 | MT

Briggs Bartosh | 2023 | MO

Note: Service academies roster a lot of ‘RBs’ and are the most difficult to track beyond the top two or three starters. Nwawuihe does not currently have RB eligibility on Fantrax (listed as QB). He had a big bowl game as a runner. I’m tentatively listing him here for now, but it is not clear what position eligibility he’ll get. Army rosters RBs and ‘SBs’ that also operate as runners out of the backfield.



Godspower Nwawuihe* | 2025 | TX

Carson Smith | 2024 | MD

Demani Stewart | 2025 | TX

Jayden Walker (SB) | 2024 | TX

Brady Mott (SB) | 2023 | CA

Lloyd Benson (SB) | 2023 | LA

BJ Alleyne (SB) | 2025 | DE

Chase Knox (SB) | 2024 | DE

Key departures:

Auburn

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.9 / 16.5 — OL: 88%



Jeremiah Cobb | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Nykahi Davenport | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Cobb returns after playing the starting role in 2025. Davenport transferred from USF. B. Washington was a star at Baylor, and will form what is likely to be a committee with Cobb, Davenport and Mabsen in ‘26.

Omar Mabsen | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Bryson Washington QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Alvin Henderson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Justin Jones | 2021 | AL

Tae Meadows | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Damari Alston PROB | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Durell Robinson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Ball State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.9 / NA — OL: 17%

Elijah Jackson | 2022 | IN

TJ Horton QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

Note: Thompson transferred from Kansas. Starter Q. Ashley remains in the portal as of Feb. 15.



Jalen Bonds | 2025 | ⭐⭐ | IN

Jalen Alexander | 2024 | IN

DJ Williams | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Johnny Thompson Jr. | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Qua Ashley | 2022 | GA

Baylor

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.9 / 14.0 — OL: 76%



Cayden Knighton QUES | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Micheal Turner QUES | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Star RB B. Washington transferred to AUB.



Dawson Pendergrass QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Ryelan Morris | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

HD Davis | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Bryson Washington | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Joseph Dodds | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Boise State

(HC / OC) PPG: 35.1 / 31.2 — OL: 79%



Dylan Riley | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Sire Gaines | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: The PPG average is skewed by one season of data and does not incorporate 2025 yet. Goff joins from Pitt, Stewart from Kansas.



Juelz Goff | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Harry Stewart | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Ethan Mikita Ques | 2022 | ID

Keilan Chavies | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Mariyon Sloan | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Malik Sherrod | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Jambres Dubar PROB | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Greg Ard | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Boston College

(HC / OC) PPG: 16.8 / 11.9 — OL: 52%



Evan Dickens | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Nolan Ray | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Note: Dickens transferred from Liberty after a very productive season. Ray from Maryland. Star RB Turbo Richard transferred to IU.



Jordan McDonald | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Bo MacCormack | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MA

Mekhi Dodd | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MA

Sedric Addison | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Turbo Richard | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Vaughn Pemberton | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | IL

Alex Broome Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Bowling Green

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / NA — OL: 74%

Austyn Dendy | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Chris McMillian | 2022 | GA



Note: Dendy became the bellcow in November.



Leo Kemp | 2023 | CA

Nakai Amachree QUES | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

PaSean Wimberly PROB | 2020 | OH

Tristin Blackmon | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL



Key Departures:

Buffalo

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.8 / 15.0 — OL: 60%



Terrance Shelton | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WI

Messiah Burch | 2023 | NY

Note: Henderson is out of eligibility.



James McNeil Jr. | 2024 | NY

Nino Hill | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Devare Mathis | 2022 | NY

Chase Enlow | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Key Departures:

Al-Jay Henderson | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Lamar Sperling | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

BYU

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.6 / 15.6 — OL: 54%

LJ Martin QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Sione I Moa QUES | 2024 | CA

Note: Star RB LJ Martin is still recovering from shoulder surgery in 2025, not participating in early spring drills. Sione Moa is also dealing with an injury and is limited.



Pokaiaua Haunga | 2024 | UT

Cale Breslin | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV

Kingston Keanaaina | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Devaughn Eka | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | UT

Key Departures:

California

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.9 / 16.5 — OL: 20%



Adam Mohammed | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ

LJ Johnson QUES | 2021 |⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: A lot of turnover in this room. Mohammed joins from UW and is early betting favourite to assume RB1 role. Emory came from UTEP.



Ashten Emory | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jamaal Wiley | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Carter Vargas | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Dean-Taylor Chapman | 2023 | CA

Anthony League | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Jayden Parker QUES | 2024 | CA

Victor Santino | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key Departures:

Kendrick Raphael | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Brandon High | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Central Florida (UCF)

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.1 / NA — OL: 25%



Duke Watson | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Landen Chambers | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Chambers promoted from FCS. Montgomery is headed to the NFL draft.



Tavion Swint | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Kaj Baker | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Arthur Lewis | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key Departures:

Central Michigan

(HC / OC) PPG: 5.8 / NA — OL: 53%

Nahree Biggins QUES | 2020 | NJ

Brock Townsend | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI



Jakivion Calip QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Germanuel Tanelus | 2022 | FL

Mekhi Jenkins | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Jayel Harris | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Traverse Moore | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Key departures:

Trey Cornist | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Charlotte

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.4 / 15.9 — OL: 23%



Jariel Cobb OUT | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Henry Rutledge OFS| 2021 | NC

Note: Gainey transferred to LSU.



Khamani Alexander | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Tre McLeod | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Chance Williams | 2022 | LA

Key departures:

Rod Gainey | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

CJ Stokes | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Cincinnati

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.5 / 13.7 — OL: 36%



Zion Johnson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Cole Tabb | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Satterfield indicated that Zion Johnson will open spring as the starter.

Zylan Perry | 2022 | LA

Gi’Bran Payne | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Cade Wolford | 2024 | ⭐⭐ | OH

Jayzon Thompson | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Key departures:

Clemson

(HC / OC) PPG: 18.7 / 15.5 — OL: 82%

Gideon Davidson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | VA

David Eziomume | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: HC Dabo Swinney recently stated that SMU transfer Chris Johnson has gained around 10 pounds since joining the team. He praised his work ethic in the weight room after arriving to the program looking “like a guy that ain’t been serious about being great.”



Chris Johnson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jay Haynes QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Jarvis Green OFS | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Key departures:

Adam Randall QUES | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Keith Adams | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | UT

Coastal Carolina

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.3 / 9.0 — OL: 72%



Rodney Hill | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Jaden Allen-Hendrix | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Note: Perteet is a 2025 spring transfer from JuCo. In 2024, he ran for 1223 yards and 13 scores on 5.3 yards-per-carry (230 touches). John technically may have one more year. Alexander joins from Rice.



Daelen Alexander | 2023 | TX

D'Mariun Perteet | 2023 | MS

Dominic Knicely | 2025 | VA

Jevon Edwards | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Key departures:

Colorado