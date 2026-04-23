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Andrew Bracht's avatar
Andrew Bracht
9h

Yeah, need this guy to hit! I’ve got a bunch of RB2s/RB3’s with potential RB1 ceilings… but also RB4 floors! (Justice Haynes, Nate Sheppard, Will Henderson, Austyn Dendy, Makhi Hughes, Aneyas Williams, Jaheim White, Waymond Jordan, Jaquari Lewis, Jeremy Payne.) 2PPR. CFF Dynasty. 🤞

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