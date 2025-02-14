We’re just enthusiastic about what we do.

It’s hard to overstate just how monstrous Nick Nash’s 2024 campaign with the SJSU Spartans was. He led all receivers with 104 receptions (181 targets), 1382 yards and 16 TDs, which was more yardage and catches than his previous four years combined.

As is often the case following a monster year like his, Nash wasn’t going to stick around in college much longer. Indeed, he announced that he’d be off to the NFL this offseason, and skipped SJSU’s bowl game vs. USF. It was a surprising move to me that he’d choose not to play in the bowl game given that he’s effectively a one year wonder at the G5 level. Nonetheless, it was a blessing (or curse) in disguise.