Well, it's very tempting, Bebe, but I'm very happy here in Seattle.

- Fraser Crane, Frasier (TV, Goodnight Seattle)

It seems like nearly every offseason I’m writing about yet another promising up-and-coming Washington Husky wide receiver. Several years ago it was Rome Odunze, then it was his predecessor Denzel “King Kong Ain’t Got Shit On Me!” Boston in 2024, and now here we are again with another UW player—redshirt junior Rashid “Space Needle” Williams.

In similar fashion to those articles, I’m going to let the spring quotes carry this one and add my commentary on top of it. Hey, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, am I right?

So, with that in mind, here is a snippet from UW’s spring camp this past April:

Rashid Williams has been waiting for an opportunity to show Washington Huskies fans what he’s capable of. A composite four-star recruit in the 2023 class, Williams has only caught 18 passes for 222 yards and 1 touchdown in 17 games across three seasons. There have been good reasons for that lack of production - Williams had five future NFL players in front of him during a redshirt year in 2023, then watched as Denzel Boston took a jump into 2024. Collarbone and hand injuries as a redshirt sophomore in 2025 then limited Williams to only two games when he was expected to be the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Boston. Williams has stayed the course, however, never entering the transfer portal or questioning his future with the Huskies. Even with breakout freshman Dezmen Roebuck returning and high-upside players like Chris Lawson, Jordan Clay, and Trez Davis joining the fray, Williams has been the one who has looked steadiest during spring practice for Washington. He parlayed that strong spring into a strong spring game on Friday night, leading all receivers with 65 yards and scoring on a 43-yard post route thrown by starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. in the second quarter to tie the game at 10. The fact that it was a post is notable - that’s been a staple route concept and big play generator for head coach Jedd Fisch in his time at Washington and has been one of Williams’ best routes as a passer since he arrived on campus. Williams’ chemistry with the returning quarterback has been one of the major storylines of the spring. Demond Williams’ bond with Roebuck is to be expected, considering the two have run in the same circles since middle school. But Lawson, Clay, and transfers Christian Moss and Bodpegn Miller all missed time at various points this spring, losing a handful of practices that Washington hoped would build their chemistry with Williams. Instead, the junior signal-caller has primarily looked towards the receiver who shares his last name, with chemistry that has evidently not faded from additional practice time when Williams was healthy in 2024 and 2025. “Rashid’s had a great spring. This is the first spring since he’s been here that he’s stayed healthy all spring,” Fisch told the media after the game Friday night. “To be able to see him take on more of a leadership role and make some big plays tonight was cool to see. Obviously, the big touchdown was great. The toe-tap was cool.” Williams [Rashid] didn’t just catch passes from Williams [Demond], however. He stayed in the game on Friday for a few drives with third-string quarterback Kini McMillan at the helm, pulling in a 13-yard reception on the sideline and another 7-yard catch on the left side before exiting for the night. With Boston - who was in attendance on Friday - off to the Cleveland Browns, the Huskies need a player who can step up in that room the same way Boston did in 2024 if they are going to reach the heights their players and coaches continue to tell the media they intend to. Friday showed that Williams may be closer to that jump than some may have thought to end the 2025 season.

Some pretty notable commentary there if you ask me. We know the upcoming sophomore Dezmen Roebuck is penciled in already as a starter, but he’s more of a slot receiver.

Certainly, as the writer above notes, UW are in need of a Denzel Boston replacement on the outside entering 2026. Rashid Williams, at least in spring, is looking the part.

This also calls into question whether CFFers are currently drafting the right UW WR. Obviously, Roebuck is returning as a safer/known commodity and that is what pushed his ADP up to where it is currently (May ADP of 121 according to Campus2Canton.com).

In contrast, Williams has an ADP of almost double Roebuck (254 according to C2C).

The gap in player performance is unlikely to reflect the same way once fall rolls around, in my opinion. Indeed, we have seen a two-man duo of a boundary and slot receiver both eat in head coach Jedd Fisch’s system before (think Tetairoa McMillan Jacob Cowing, or Giles Jackson and Boston in 2024).

That is looking increasingly likely with Roebuck and now Williams emerging as potentially key target men in the offence.

Coaching & System

PPG AVERAGE — WR1: 14 — WR2: 11 (half ppr)

Luckily for me, since I’m always writing about the receivers in this program I can recycle some of the text from my last article (in 2024) on Boston, when covering head coach Jed Fisch’s system:

Luckily for me there’s no need to specify which coach’s averages are being used above because both the head coach and offensive coordinator have been attached at the hip during the sample of data these numbers are pulling from. New UW head coach Jedd Fisch and his OC Brennan Carroll both come over from Arizona after spending three seasons in Tucson. Historically, Fisch’s WR1 is a hot commodity in CFF. Looking at the target share numbers, it’s not hard to see why. The lowest target share Fisch’s WR1 has seen over the last three seasons is 26.3%, and they all averaged over 10 targets per game. Boston is probably going to be that player for UW in 2024. Table 1. The staff has spent most of their coaching years in the NFL, so the patterns beyond what you see in the table above are more difficult to trust. The last CFB program Fisch was at was UCLA in 2017 where he served as the OC before being promoted to interim HC. That season Jordan Lasley led the Bruins with 69 catches for 1264 yards and nine TDs. Before UCLA he was at Michigan (QB/WR/PGC 2015-16), where the Wolverines did not have a 1000-yard receiver in either season. Neither did his two seasons spent as OC at Miami (2011-12). In terms of team pace, Fisch’s programs are typically average. In 2023, the Wildcats ranked 60th in the FBS with 25.8 seconds per play run, and 27.7 and 26.8 seconds per play during the two previous seasons, respectively. Ideally you’d like to see a fast moving system with an ironclad track record of 1000-yard receivers. Fisch’s system is still pretty good due to the historical target share that the WR1 sees.

On the note of historical target share, I should say that in both 2024 and 2025 the WR1 saw 25 or higher percent target share as well. So no departure from the trend there.

And I should specify that while the outside receiver has been the WR1 under Fisch each of the last three seasons (T. McMillan in 2023, Boston in 2024 and 2025), the precedent has been set for a slot receiver to lead the offence (which is a point in favour of Roebuck considering he’s the leading returner).

Stats provided by Joe Arpasi (Purple Reign)

Another thing to keep in mind is that UW is losing Jonah Coleman at RB, who was a runner who saw a lot of receiving targets as well (31-354-2 in 2025). I don’t know if UW has another player in the backfield who will replicate that currently. They are also set to play a (slightly) easier schedule this year compared to last (imo).

RASHID WILLIAMS (6’1, 200)

2025 RECEIVING STATS: 5-54-0 (5.2 PPG)

My man certainly looks the part of a star boundary receiver standing at 6’1 and 200 pounds. It is a bit alarming that he has less than 250 receiving yards over his first three years, but then again, there have been some good players ahead of him too.

Here is a section from a 2024 spring article previewing what the future could look like with a Demond-Rashid Williams connection:

They’re not brothers or cousins, not related in any way, but someday when the time is right, Rashid Williams and Demond Williams Jr. could form a rather catchy passing combination for the University of Washington football team. Williams to Williams. No. 2 to No. 3. For now, Demond Williams Jr., the freshman quarterback, is prepared to serve as the Husky back-up to Will Rogers Jr., while Rashid Williams, the redshirt freshman wide receiver, probably has to play behind a bunch of veteran pass-catchers this coming season and take snaps when he can get them. Oh, but the potential for this Williams duo to make things happen on game day for the Huskies certainly is intriguing enough just thinking about it. Each player is fairly confident in his actions, smooth in his movements and just plain fast.

Williams was recruited in the class of 2023 as a four star receiver from Pittsburgh, California. He held offers from all over the country including Ole Miss, Miami and Oregon, in addition to UW. Fisch and his staff actually offered Williams as well while they were at Arizona.

Here’s what 247’s Brandon Huffman had to say about Williams coming out of high school:

Williams is a long receiver with good height to allow him to win jump balls and 50-50 balls. Does a good job shedding press coverage and can box out corners he has the size advantage against. Shows good yard after catch ability and can take on contact and bounce off. Does a good job adjusting to throws, with good body control, soft hands and can sink in to the routes then burst out.

Indeed, Williams’ profile definitely gives a lot of Denzel Boston vibes from a few years ago. In both of Boston’s top seasons with UW, he failed to reach 1000 receiving yards, but his CFF stock remained strong due to his penchant for end zone touches. Boston scored nine and 11 TDs in 13 and 12 games, respectively during 2024 and 2025. In both seasons he averaged over 15 PPG in PPR formats.

I could easily see Williams’ 2026 campaign playing out in a similar fashion. 1000 receiving yards may not be in order, but averaging over 15 PPG via a combination of receptions and TDs feels plausible given the skillset.

Roebuck will definitely be the chain mover and the safety blanket, but when UW throws downfield, it sounds (key word: sounds) like Williams may be one of the more targeted players for that.

Given the track record of boundary players before him, I think R. Williams is a player who should probably be more popular in CFF circles currently. If not, I’ll happily take him at 254 ADP each draft.◾

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