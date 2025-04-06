You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.

The spring game/closed scrimmages recap series is back this year and we’re kicking it off with a list of games from March 1st to April 5th. I’ve compiled notes that I found on each program below.

This group includes: Liberty, UCF, Kennesaw State, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Clemson, WVU, Georgia Southern, FIU, Fresno State and Boise State.

LIBERTY (March 1st)

QB:

Co-offensive coordinator Willy Korn confirmed the Flames would not be naming a starting signal caller before fall camp, when other arms are expected to join the race.

This spring it's been Coastal Carolina transfer Ethan Vasko, North Carolina transfer Michael Merdinger and early enrollee freshman Ethan Houck. When camp opened they were splitting reps, Chadwell said, but he added there could be a time later in spring when one could earn more opportunities than the others.

Bahamas Bowl starter Ryan Burger missed early camp as he recovered from the lingering effects of a concussion. Redshirt freshman Jayden Bradford spent the spring recovering from surgery.

RB:

In the backfield, co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Newland Isaac said, essentially four backs are fighting for the two main spots in the Flames' run game: Vaughn Blue, Georgia Tech transfer Evan Dickens, redshirt freshman Caden Williams and former wide receiver JuJu Gray.

"I think it's gonna iron itself out," he said. "The other guys are probably going to be rotational throughout the game, but we're trying to find the main two right now."

Malachi Fannin-Render:

The freshman running back with 2,200-plus all-purpose yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior in Georgia isn't likely to get many snaps in a crowded backfield this season, but is a name to watch in the future.

"Ability is there, talent is there, but the game is a little bit faster for him right now," Isaac said. "He's one if he had it right now mentally then we'd be talking about him being one of those guys that can go out there and contribute."

WR:

A few newcomers, like Colorado State wide receiver transfer Jamari Person, have made early impressions on offense. He is one of two transfers hoping to transform the Liberty passing game in 2025, along with UNLV transfer Casey Cain.

Jamari Person:

The Colorado State receiver transfer with 36 receptions for 386 yards and a touchdown last season can play across the board in the offense. "He's the one who's been standing out more than anything," said Isaac. "Put him at Z, put him at X, he's making a bunch of plays in the backfield.

UCF

QB:

Tayven Jackson has some inconsistency in his game but has begun to separate himself from the pack, the ball he throws just looks visibly different than the other QBs and was marked as sacked when he escaped the pocket.

RB:

Every RB who had an attempt in the redzone during 11v11 scored (Agyeman Addae, Stacy Gage, Jaden Nixon, Myles Montgomery) Addae also known as AG has wow’d people.

TE Kylan Fox:

Kylan Fox continues to impress in an elevated role, and is one of the team’s leaders

Kennesaw State

Highlights from the scrimmage include:

A 75-yard touchdown pass from QB Dexter Williams II to WR Gabriel Benyard on the second play of the scrimmage.

RB Coleman Bennett blasted up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a strong drive.

A 21-yard TD pass over the middle from Williams to WR Christian Moss on the fourth drive of the scrimmage.

Missouri State

James BlackStrain is emerging as the top target

After Hunter Wood's graduation, starting QB Jacob Clark is searching for his new go-to receiver. It's starting to become clear that BlackStrain is turning into his first read and the one Clark will throw to if he's in danger. He finished last year with 24 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jmariyae Robinson has received high praise

Robinson opened the scrimmage by being on the receiving end of a reverse that went for over 20 yards. He looks quicker and is running with more of a purpose than in years past. He caught 38 passes for four touchdowns last year and carried the ball eight times for 47 yards and three scores. He'll continue in the same role, but he could also see increased production. Beard spoke highly of Robinson's spring.

Don't be surprised if Missouri State football continues to add receivers in portal

Beard twice alluded to the likelihood of the Bears going to the portal for another receiver, and it could be for someone to work out of the slot. In the practices we saw, no one separated themselves out of the slot, when that has been a highly productive position in Nick Petrino's offense. Dash Luke should get an opportunity but sat in the scrimmage after tweaking a hamstring.

New running back King Davis didn't practice

Fans who braved the weather didn't get to see Davis, a true freshman who is expected to split carries with Shomari Lawrence this season. Davis got banged up earlier in the week.

Shomari Lawrence showed promise

There's plenty to like about Missouri State's new starting running back.