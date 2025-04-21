When one flower blooms, spring awakens everywhere.

- John O'Donohue, writer

The spring game/closed scrimmages recap series is back this year. This group includes: Pitt, Texas State, UTEP, WKU, JMU, ND, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, WMU, Marshall, MTSU, SMiss, Syracuse, VT, Wazzou, Cal, UNC and Rice.

Pitt

QB:

Eli Holstein threw 17 completions for 171 yards and a touchdown for the Gold, while Mason Heintschel connected with receivers eight times for 114 yards and a score for the Blue.

RB:

Justin Cook had a stellar day for Gold, leading his team with 10 rushes for 42 yards and a score, as well as pacing all receivers with 12 catches for 68 yards. RB Ja'Kyrian Turner led both teams with 17 rushing attempts for 44 yards.

WR:

The Blue Team continued to pile on the points in the second half, tossing a 65-yard touchdown pass from QB Heintschel to WR Cataurus "Blue" Hicks 11 seconds into the third quarter for a 17-0 lead. Hicks led all receivers with three receptions for 67 yards. The Gold Team struck back in the fourth quarter, a two-yard touchdown catch by WR Cameron Sapp from QB Eli Holstein, but it wasn't to overtake Blue.

Texas State

QB:

The spring game gave Texas State’s quarterbacks a chance to showcase their skills, as there hasn’t been any official announcement on who will earn the starting role. The three quarterbacks did have a chance to play in the spring showcase where they all had opportunity to display their skills. Brad Jackson the only returned Bobcat from last season did get on the field first to showcase his abilities. Holden Geriner, Gevani McCoy and Nate Yarnell did get playing time but nothing is set in stone with who will be the starter.

(Editor note: Gevani McCoy has since entered the transfer portal).

UTEP

QB:

Quarterbacks Skyler Locklear, Malachi Nelson, Shay Smith, JP Pickles, Michael Southern, and Chad Warner all got snaps on Saturday. Locklear appears to have taken a strong lead in securing the starting quarterback spot at UTEP this fall Skyler Locklear led Team Blue on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a three-yard touchdown pass from Locklear to Wondame Davis Jr. Team Orange went up 14-7 after Malachi Nelson connected with Judah Ezinwa for a 44-yard touchdown pass. JP Pickles hit Marcus Torres on a quick slant route for a tuddy

“Both of them stood out and made really good plays. I thought Skyler [Locklear] looked poised back there. Just to stand behind him and watch the poise and his confidence” UTEP football head coach Scotty Walden said postgame. “Malachi [Nelson], never looked rattled in terms of going through his progressions. I thought he was very steady and very consistent.” “Shay [Smith] had some big runs and some big passes. He was as consistent as he was all spring. Shay went an entire spring season without throwing an interception,” Walden said. “The quarterback position was pretty even today. I thought all those guys played well today.”

RB: