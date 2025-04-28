Nothing ever seems impossible in spring.

- L.M. Montgomery, writer

Hello and welcome back. In this article I have compiled notes that I found on spring games/scrimmages occurring on the weekend of April 18/19th. You can find previous editions here.

This group includes: South Carolina, New Mexico, Michigan, Houston, Ohio, Tulane, Duke, Boise State, Delaware, and Colorado.

South Carolina

QB/WR:

LaNorris Sellers QB1 for Team Black, Luke Doty starts for Team Garnet Returning starting quarterback and Heisman candidate LaNorris Sellers engineered the first two series for Black, completing 4-of-7 passes for 53 yards but was sacked twice, including once on fourth down play after Black had reached the Garnet 28. It wasn't Dante Reno to start the first drive for Team Garnet, despite him being the main quarterback on the roster. Team Black didn't score on the opening drive but did successfully complete a wishbone double pass from LaNorris Sellers to Jordan Dingle. Sellers night is done after two drives and transfer QB from Ohio State Air Noland checks in with two minutes to play in the first quarter. On the first play from his own 25, true freshman Cutter Woods connected with Vandrevius Jacobs on a 51-yard pass to the Garnet 24, then three plays later hit Brian Rowe Jr. for 23 yards to the one. Woods took it in himself from there to put Black on top 7-3 with 3:16 remaining until intermission. Luke Doty, responded with a 75-yard scoring drive of its own. With just 14 seconds on the clock from the Black 40, Doty found Jared Bown for 24 yards, then connected with Clark on a 16-yard scoring pass as time ran out in the half to put Garnet back on top. Doty, an all-purpose performer throughout his career, completed 10-of-12 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

RB:

For all the anticipation about what may or may not happen with Rahsul Faison this fall - we're still waiting on an answer, by the way - Matthew Fuller and Jawarn Howell both looked really good in the spring finale. After the game, I wrote that Fuller may have been the best runner in the spring game. But Howell probably wasn't far behind.

WR:

Determining whether it was Brian Rowe Jr. or Vandrevius Jacobs was kind of an issue for at least a couple of folks in the press box on Friday night. Rowe's No. 18 and Jacobs wears 19. Plus, they're both listed at 6-feet. Rowe's at 170 and Jacobs is 182. A 12-pound difference is tough to judge from up near the clouds by Bluff Road. Either way, both guys played great. Rowe's been a guy we've heard a ton of great stuff about since he's arrived. He's probably been the most talked and written about freshman to this point in 2025. Obviously, it was encouraging to see him come out and play well in front of a crowd. Like with Addison and Woods, the performance on Friday night really validated a lot of the stuff we've reported, especially during the spring. Jacobs, in some ways, has sort of been forgotten about, at least by those of us on the outside. Between the freshmen, Nyck Harbor being back with Mazeo Bennett Jr. and Jared Brown, that's just kind of how it's gone. But he flashed in a big way on Friday night, and it wasn't just the deep ball from Woods.

New Mexico

QB:

With James Laubstein and Gabriel Motschenbacher showing flashes but lacking consistency, Coach Eck was candid: “It’ll be a competition in the fall.” The Lobos are expected to add a transfer QB in the coming weeks. When Idaho transfer Jack Layne suffered an elbow injury, the staff viewed it as a silver lining, allowing them to assess the rest of the quarterback room. Layne was expected to be the starter due to his knowledge of this offensive scheme, but time will tell where he stands in the fall regarding who the Lobo Starting Quarterback will be. UNM plans to bring in at least one quarterback from the transfer portal, ideally sooner rather than later. And whoever they land will help clarify just how much the coaches really learned about Laubstein and Motschenbacher this spring, as both showed signs of taking the offensive helm for this Lobo team in the fall.

RB:

Rey Iwai – Running Back (Offensive Player of the Game) The junior from Japan showed quickness, vision, and confidence as he broke free for two major runs, including the game’s first touchdown. Quote: “It felt incredible to finally be out there with my teammates. I’ve waited a long time for this moment, and I just wanted to make it count.”

TE:

A touchdown reception from tight end Aiden Valdez

Michigan

QB:

Bryce Underwood: 12-of-26 for 187 yards and one TD; sacked two times Jadyn Davis: 6-of-17 for 74 yards and two interceptions; sacked four times

RB: