It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.

- Rainer Maria Rilke, Sonnet to Orpheus

FYI—you can find the previous editions of the spring game/camp recaps here.

Wisconsin

QB:

Billy Edwards and Danny O’Neil, the Badgers' top two quarterbacks, each engineered one scoring drive. Neither threw a touchdown pass during the almost two-hour scrimmage, but also didn't turnover the ball. That was a positive. So was the team's play at running back and in pass defense. Here are five observations from the afternoon. Jeff Grimes' Wisconsin offense showcases each QB’s strengths You’re not going to get deep into the playbook in a scrimmage, but the event offered some insight into how offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes can suit the offense to different types of quarterbacks. O’Neil, the more mobile of the Badgers top QBs, was given the opportunity to do more with option pitches and seemed to be put into space more. Here are each players’ unofficial passing stats: Edwards – 9 of 16 for 58 yards; O’Neil 4 of 9 for 62 yards. Forty-two of O’Neil’s yards came on a deep ball down the sideline to Joseph Griffin on the first possession. Griffin's ability to adjust to the ball was key as he was able to slow down and keep the defensive back behind him in order to give himself space to make the catch.

RB:

Wisconsin running back Dilin Jones gets the sure yards If the season started today, Jones, a redshirt freshman, would be the Badgers’ starting running back. His unofficial stats were 13 touches for 68 yards, an average of 5.2 yards per play. That included 10 rushes for 49 yards with a long of 13 yards and no negative yardage runs. Jones has big-play potential, but he didn't get greedy and pass on sure yards in order to attempt to make a bigger play.

Wisconsin RB Cade Yacamelli continues to produce; Gideon Ituka moves chains Yacamelli, a redshirt junior and Jones ran with the No. 1 offense. Sophomore Darrion Dupree (leg) did not play. Redshirt freshman Gideon Ituka’s work came with the second offense. Yacamelli was unofficially the game’s leading rusher with 94 yards in eight carries. Fifty-five of those yards came on a burst of the middle created by blocks by Kodanko and Renfro that resulted in the No. 1 offense’s only touchdown of the day. About 10 yards into the run Yacamelli ran through the arm tackle of junior safety Matt Jung. Even without the long run, Yacamelli averaged 5.6 yards per carry Ituka was productive as well. He ran for 51 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

Texas A&M

QB:

Marcel Reed looks more comfortable It was clear that the Aggies' offense wasn't a well-oiled machine on Saturday, but that was expected. With starting offensive linemen Trey Zuhn II and Ar'maj Reed-Adams not suited up, having the proper protection necessary to showcase quarterback Marcel Reed and the offense was always going to be a daunting task. Despite the limitations, Reed still put a quality effort together, finishing with 213 passing yards on 18-of-28 passing. He did throw an interception he'd like to have back, but it was clear from the body of work that he's getting comfortable being the leader of the unit. Reed showed quiet feet in the pocket, got through his progressions effectively, and, at times, flashed the running ability he is known for. All good signs for A&M's new QB1 after his first spring camp as the unquestioned leader in the room.

WR:

Wide receivers group looks much improved A&M prioritized adding ready-made talent from the transfer portal, and if the spring game is any indicator, they did just that. Former Mississippi State wideout Mario Craver led the way with five receptions for 78 yards, and North Carolina State transfer KC Concepcion finished with seven receptions for 64 yards. Younger players who are already in the program stepped up and impressed as well. Izaiah Williams finished with four receptions, 41 yards and one touchdown, while Ashton Bethel-Roman finished with two receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. The top targets feel clear with Concepcion, Craver and sophomore Terry Bussey leading the way. Beyond that, there appears to be a handful of guys who could step up and provide quality snaps on the outside for A&M in 2025.

Buffalo

QB:

QB competition Ta’Quan Roberson, a transfer from Kansas State, started the game at quarterback for the Bulls and finished 10 of 17 passing for 62 yards. Gunnar Gray was the second QB to see the field for the Bulls and saw the most success scoring-wise, leading their longest drive of the day, which he capped off with a five-yard touchdown run on a QB keeper, the final points of the day for the Bulls offense. Jack Shields was the final quarterback to see action in the first half, being the most efficient of the three in his limited number of snaps, going 5 of 6 passing for 26 yards. “I would say all three of those guys made progress this spring,” Lembo said. “Obviously Gunnar and Jack had the advantage of being in the system previously, where Ta’Quan is still learning some of the nuances of it, but they’ve all done some really good things.” Other QBs to see the field for the Bulls were Anthony Policare, Mason Cumbie and Jason Wright. They combined for 35 yards passing.

Oklahoma State

QB:

As fun as it was to see the four-man quarterback battle, there wasn’t a ton to take away on a rainy day where no one threw for more than 60 yards. They’d also draw a whistle any time they were breathed on, so unless they were running in wide open spaces, it was hard to get a good gauge on that. Tyler is writing our more all-encompassing quarterback story (which you can read here), but the box score from the day: Orange Team:



Garret Rangel — 5-for-6, 48 yards, 8 rushing yards

Hauss Hejny — 5-for-5, 33 yards, -4 rushing yards White Team:



Zane Flores — 8-for-15, 60 yards, 1 INT, -33 rushing yards (sacks)

Maealiuaki Smith — 6-for-10, 54 yards, 2 rushing yards

RB: