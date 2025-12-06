Who wants to romp with bumbaclot?

- Lennox, Belly (1998)

This is a true story that my wife can verify—there’s a movie called “Belly” staring rappers Nas and DMX (RIP); and well, long story short, in this movie there’s a Jamaican drug lord that DMX needs to meet to hook up his coke supply. Upon arrival at the drug lord’s house, DMX is greeted by a heavyset Jamaican lady who works as a cook on the compound. This cook walks around with a walkie talkie and informs the drug lord whenever someone arrives at his house.

Shortly after watching this movie, I began reiterating to my wife on many occasions that the end game for me is eventually living in a mansion of similar fashion with a kitchen full of multiple fat Jamaican cooks who walk around with walkie-talkies, informing me of two things each night: that dinner is ready, or, that my Uber eats order has arrived.

I even go through the dialogue every time I make the joke:

(Jamaican accent) “Bzzz… Mr. Leo”

“…Yes?”

“The OUBer eats are here”

“…Ok thank you Wonnecia. Please place it in the elevator sent to the top floor. Bzzz.”

The kitchen design would be like one of those large 20th century European kitchens—a chef’s kitchen, if you will. Outside of the occasional walkie talkie buzzing up to my command center, there wouldn’t even be a peep from any of the cooks. Just the sounds of pots and pans clanging, cookware being utilized… like an impromptu ASMR cooking video. Quiet footsteps and steam… a fleet of half a dozen plump cooks moving around the room in a choreographed manner…

Anyways, I mention this movie because there’s a quote in it that goes: “You see the lies you’ve been told? The path you take is not your own.” that I think is apropos this week, as it was national signing day, and also the beginning of transfer portal mania in college football.

How many of these players are going to ruin their CFF stocks before we apply some common sense in this world—with the only logical move to bring stability back to college football: hire VP consultancy agency and I’ll tell these kids where to go to maximize CFF shareholder value next season.

As usual, through these articles I will be tracking relevant transfer and coaching movements this offseason. Here are some entries so far:

Notable transfer portal entrants:

Notable coaching movement:

WSU HC Jimmy Rogers → ISU HC

TOL HC Jason Candle → UConn HC

SMiss HC Charles Huff (probable) → MEM HC

OREG DC Tosh Lupoi → CAL HC

OREG OC Will Stein → UK HC

Alabama WRs Jamarcus Sheppard → ORST HC

UAB Interim HC Alex Mortensen → UAB HC

TUL HC Jon Sumrall → UF HC

GT OC Buster Faulkner → UF OC

JMU HC Bob Chesney → UCLA HC

Former UF/ULLAF HC Billy Napier → JMU HC

Former PSU HC James Franklin → VT HC

ISU HC Matt Campbell → PSU HC

SAC State/former UNLV OC Brennan Marion → CU OC

TXA&M OC Colin Klein → KSU HC

KSU HC Chris Kleiman → Retired

OSU co-OC/WRs Brian Hartline → USF HC

USF HC Alex Golesh → AUB HC

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin → LSU HC

Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. → LSU OC

Ole Miss DC Pete Golding → Ole Miss Interim HC

Former WVU HC Neal Brown → UNT HC

UNT HC Eric Morris → OKST HC

Liberty co-OC Willy Korn → Retired

Former NU HC Pat Fitzgerald → MSU HC

MEM HC Ryan Silverfield → ARK HC

CCU HC Tim Beck → Fired

Washington Commanders (NFL) QBs Tavia Pritchard → STAN HC

SCAR OC Mike Shula → Fired

Some Comments on Transfer/Coaching Movements

I won’t provide detailed thoughts on each and every movement, but one immediate high level thought is that I am intrigued by what the Florida offence looks like next year with new head coach Jon Sumrall, and OC Buster Faulkner.

Faulkner ran QB Haynes King liberally in his three years with the program, and Sumrall has a history of bellcow usage at RB, but was also willing to let his QB, Jake Retzlaff, run frequently this past season at Tulane. Faulkner’s Georgia Tech teams never relied on one bellcow at RB.

I’d expect that this will be a VERY run-heavy offence in 2026, with whoever starting at QB to be expected to tote the rock several times a game as well. RB Jaden Baugh could be one of the biggest winners of the silly season so far; being named by Sumrall in his opening press conference, I take that to be a good sign, and as long this marriage survives the portal season, I’d expect him to be RB1 for the Gators next year.

Another observation is that I think the Ole Miss offence will basically be imported into LSU, with potentially multiple QB, RB and WR assets being brought over. Most notable would be bellcow RB Kewan Lacy, though I’m sure Ole Miss’ Grove Collective will do everything in their power to keep him. Lacy is probably a good bet to be a monster in 2026 regardless of whether he’s at LSU or Ole Miss.

UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava is another big winner with JMU’s Bob Chesney coming over. Chesney has done some good work at the QB position during his time at both JMU and Holy Cross, and Iamaleava’s dual threat skill set should translate well in his system. Technically, Iamaleava could leave for the NFL, but that doesn’t seem like a wise strategy at this juncture.

I don’t know what UConn RB Cam Edwards’ plan is, or what his eligibility is, but if he stays, he would be another exciting CFF asset at RB with former Toledo head coach Jason Candle coming over to the North East. Candle’s RB1 role was systematically productive during his tenure at Toledo, and Edwards was already a CFF producer in 2025. It would be a match made in heaven.

Former UNLV OC Brennan Marion making his way back to the FBS will be interesting to watch at Colorado. The Buffs have had productive WRs every single season under Deion—the most recent being Omarion Miller—and Marion has done good work with names like Ricky White, Xavier Worthy, and Jordan Addison in his inventory of former protegés. Omarion, who was probably already going to be viewed favourably by the CFF community should he choose to return, would be an even hotter name with this hire.

A trend we’re seeing this year in terms of player movement is that a lot of FCS players entered early and found a spot in the FBS before the P4/G5 players began entering. Some notable FCS names are the two that FAU brought in at RB/WR, Zion Agnew to ODU, and Demonte Green to Temple. The FCS to FBS pipeline has been especially good for the WR position, and every single year we see former FCS studs pop off as CFF assets. I wouldn’t expect 2026 to be any different.

The Monmouth duo of RB Rodney Nelson and WR Josh Derry are very intriguing, especially the RB. Nelson was a workhorse for his program in 2025, almost rushing for 2000 yards and surpassing that mark in total yardage when including his receiving work. Hopefully he’ll find a good G5 system to land in, that would be ideal from a CFF standpoint.

What Brian Hartline does at USF will be a complete mystery until games are played. Many will assume that there will be value in his ‘system’ at WR. It should be noted we have no idea what his system is at current juncture. I’m sure we’ll get some offseason info on what to expect, but this situation will be a complete question mark from a CFF standpoint entering 2026.

USF WRs Keshaun Singleton and Jeremiah Koger will probably be Hartline’s top priorities to retain. I don’t know if it’s in USF’s power to bring QB Byrum Brown back—it doesn’t make much sense to me for him to return to CFB just to play at USF again, with the risk of a different play caller. I guess we’ll see. ◾

If you enjoyed this content and would like to read more, I recommend joining the Pigpen, a community of thousands of degenerate college football fans:

