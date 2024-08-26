Arthur! Tommy’s called a family meeting…

- Finn Shelby, The Peaky Blinders

Pigs, I’m officially calling a family meeting. Just now, RBs across the sport are dropping like flies. First, it was five star Florida boy Cedric Baxter succumbing to an ACL injury with the Longhorns. As if that wasn’t a cruel enough blow to CFF drafters, next it was A&M’s wunderkind Reuben Owens. Harrison Waylee got nicked up in Wyoming’s camp too, as did Minnesota’s Darius Taylor. Throw in rumours of a tight hammy on TCU’s Cam Cook and now I find myself talking CFF drafters off the ledge on a daily basis.

However, amongst the deluge of unfortunate injury news, there is some room for optimism.