I'm just a lucky slob from Ohio who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

- Clark Gable, actor

Harold Fannin, in every sense of the term, is a MAC Daddy. A formerly unranked linebacker from Canton, Ohio in the class of ‘22, he etched his name into CFB history with a monumental 2024 campaign in the Mid American Conference. Indeed, if there was a Canton Hall of Fame dedicated to College Fantasy Football, Fannin would be first ballot without question.

So, it goes without saying that replacing him will be a tall task for the Bowling Green Falcons this upcoming year. Fannin will take with him to the NFL 117 receptions, 1554 yards and 10 scores. He not only led the Falcons in receiving, he led the entire FBS in receptions for the 2024 season.

And, while monumental college football campaigns do often come out of the flashy five star recruits (see Jeremiah Smith in 2024), so too do they arise from humble beginnings. Fannin certainly fits the latter narrative. Furthermore, the MAC as a conference has a rich history of unearthing hidden gems, or resuscitating former wonder kids who’ve fallen on hard times. It’s why we love it so.