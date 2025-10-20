Rodney Fields (OKST) (again) — Well, the OK State backfield guessing game is, if nothing else, an ever dynamic endeavour. Who the hell knows which RB will get the carries next week—in fact, I suspect even this staff don’t have a clue—but Fields was the designated workhorse the last two weeks. Can we rely on anything in terms of data from this team? Probably not, so if you pick up Fields, just know that there is a high probability that you’ll be sending him back to the wire this time next week. The other problem is that the Cowboys play Texas Tech’s vaunted run defence this weekend.