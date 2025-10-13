Caleb Komolafe (NW) — Since Cam Porter went down early in the year, Komolafe has been a consistent workhorse for the Wildcats. I thought about featuring him last week, but with a game vs. the vaunted PSU defence up next, I figured maybe not… Turns out there was no need to fret (silly me), as NW not only ran the ball well, but won the game vs. the Lions. Now NW takes on Purdue this week, which should be a good opportunity for Komo to work his magic. Joseph Himon continues to be involved as the RB2, which limited the upside of this player; as does NW’s ceiling on offence.