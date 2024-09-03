The Pig Market: Week 1
Week 1 of CFB is officially in the books! Here are some names that caught my eye this weekend...
The art of trading lies in timing and opportunity…
- Leonardo Fibonacci, mathematician
Welcome my friends, to the Pig Market. Here, CFF manager frantically scour the streets—inspecting each and every merchant carefully in hopes of unearthing a hidden volume pig, or engaging in hellacious bidding for the fattest specimens at auction. A place where savvy buyers prove their mettle with extreme cunning, and first-timers unload their entire wallets on the latest cochon-du-jour.
These articles will normally be released every Sunday (or early Monday) and will highlight players that are worth taking a shot on in CFF each week. Last year this series lasted up until about midway into November, and I intend to follow a similar schedule this year.
QB
JC French (GaSo) — Hon hon hon! Oui Oui Oui! Is about as good of an impression as I can do of what I was yelling at my screen on Saturday afternoon. I have French from a draft pick in 2023 in a dynasty league, and he (to my surprise) led my squad at the QB position yesterday with 34 points in a five-point passing TD format. But let’s cut the shit. French looked good. Don’t let the haters (CFFNate) stop you from putting in a waiver here. The big thing about him yesterday compared to his predecessor (who I also—unfortunately—rostered in this league) was that he wasn’t turnover prone, and he is MOBILE. Granted it was a wonky game, but my guy attempted FIFTY passes in addition to running 16 times. Holy fucking shit.
Kirk Francis (Tulsa) — It’s been a guessing game all offseason, and even leading up to the first kickoff, who’d lead Tulsa in passing week one. The head coach intimated that Francis would get the first snaps, but was ‘not the starting QB’. Yea… OK Kevin Wilson. How’s four passing TDs in essentially three quarters for you, you bastard? I would think significantly. Francis is a local kid who (I believe) walked onto the program a few offseaons ago. Proceed with caution because we still don’t know what the deal is here, but Tulsa’s schedule is very generous this year, and Francis has some nice weapons around him. Tulsa plays Arkansas State next, which is a team that was pushed to the brink by an FCS program last Saturday. Let’s keep the good times rolling…
Ethan Vasko (CCO) — Oh… no… don’t tell me you didn’t draft Vak Daddy this offseason(?!). Christ Almighty. Well, there’s still time while the rest of your league tries to process the abundance of new information we saw on Saturday. I was apprehensive about starting him this week with that pesky ‘OR’ next to his name, which turned out to be a total smoke screen (thanks CCO coach). Vasko is dangerous because he gets it done via the air and the ground, which is the simplest formula for CFF success over the course of a season. He put up a respectable 25 points in four point passing formats vs. what is assumed to be a good JAX St. defence. They play those hapless nerds over at William & Mary next week.