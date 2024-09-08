The Pig Market: Week 2
Week 2 of CFB is officially in the books! Here are some names that caught my eye this weekend...
Right now, it is ugly times ugly… and that’s when the ugly get going.
- Gordon Gekko, Wallstreet: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
Welcome my friends, to the Pig Market. Here, CFF manager frantically scour the streets—inspecting each and every merchant carefully in hopes of unearthing a hidden volume pig, or engaging in hellacious bidding for the fattest specimens at auction. A place where savvy buyers prove their mettle with extreme cunning, and first-timers unload their entire wallets on the latest cochon-du-jour.
These articles will normally be released every Sunday (or early Monday) and will highlight players that are worth taking a shot on in CFF each week. Last year this series lasted up until about midway into November, and I intend to follow a similar schedule this year.
QB
Let me first say that this past weekend was somehow even weirder than last. It felt like everything that happened in week one, the exact opposite happened in week two. I would advise readers to not immediately abandon players you picked up last week in favour of the next hottest thing this week. Most of the top priorities on the wire last week did not perform well this weekend… so don’t take it personally.
Kyle McCord (SYR) — It feels like every year there is a QB who completely shifts the perception of them as football players. Last year, GT’s Haynes King, and to some degree, UF’s Graham Mertz, forced CFFers to update their evaluations of each. McCord has done that through two weeks. He’s thrown for four TDs in both games, and he’s averaging over 40 pass attempts per game through two weeks. Unfortunately, he’s not much of a runner, so his value is tied to him throwing four or more passing TDs each game. That likely means there will be some duds coming up, but Syracuse’s schedule is leisurely enough to allow McCord to continue his reign of terror most weeks.