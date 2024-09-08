Right now, it is ugly times ugly… and that’s when the ugly get going.

- Gordon Gekko, Wallstreet: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Welcome my friends, to the Pig Market. Here, CFF manager frantically scour the streets—inspecting each and every merchant carefully in hopes of unearthing a hidden volume pig, or engaging in hellacious bidding for the fattest specimens at auction. A place where savvy buyers prove their mettle with extreme cunning, and first-timers unload their entire wallets on the latest cochon-du-jour.

These articles will normally be released every Sunday (or early Monday) and will highlight players that are worth taking a shot on in CFF each week. Last year this series lasted up until about midway into November, and I intend to follow a similar schedule this year.

QB

Let me first say that this past weekend was somehow even weirder than last. It felt like everything that happened in week one, the exact opposite happened in week two. I would advise readers to not immediately abandon players you picked up last week in favour of the next hottest thing this week. Most of the top priorities on the wire last week did not perform well this weekend… so don’t take it personally.