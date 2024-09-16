The Pig Market: Week 3
Week 3 of CFB is officially in the books! Here are some names that caught my eye this weekend...
I’M A MAN, AND I’M RELENTLESS.
- Eric Tao, Industry
Welcome my friends, to the Pig Market. Here, CFF manager frantically scour the streets—inspecting each and every merchant carefully in hopes of unearthing a hidden volume pig, or engaging in hellacious bidding for the fattest specimens at auction. A place where savvy buyers prove their mettle with extreme cunning, and first-timers unload their entire wallets on the latest cochon-du-jour.
These articles will normally be released every Sunday (or early Monday) and will highlight players that are worth taking a shot on in CFF each week. Last year this series lasted up until about midway into November, and I intend to follow a similar schedule this year.
QB
Caden Veltkamp (WKU) — With Finley sidelined, Veltkamp the Magician came in and looked very impressive. If you’re feeling some deja vu here, don’t worry, it’s not just you. Veltkamp came in out of nowhere in last year’s bowl game vs. ODU and did something similar. He hit the portal and wasn’t even supposed to be playing QB this offseason if I recall correctly. Anyhoo, it’s all water under the bridge now. Finley left the game with a leg injury and was seen on crutches, so I cautiously say that it is safe to assume he will be out for awhile, but without a full confirmation of that, managers will have to proceed with some caution in snagging Veltkamp. It’s logical to think that since Velt absolutely torched it last weekend, that he’d be given the keys to the offence, no questions asked. But you have to remember: CFB is not logical.