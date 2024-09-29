The Pig Market: Week 5
Week 5 of CFB is officially in the books! Here are some names that caught my eye this weekend...
Time to build my juice back up…
- Rakim, musician
Welcome my friends, to the Pig Market. Here, CFF manager frantically scour the streets—inspecting each and every merchant carefully in hopes of unearthing a hidden volume pig, or engaging in hellacious bidding for the fattest specimens at auction. A place where savvy buyers prove their mettle with extreme cunning, and first-timers unload their entire wallets on the latest cochon-du-jour.
These articles will normally be released every Sunday (or early Monday) and will highlight players that are worth taking a shot on in CFF each week. Last year this series lasted up until about midway into November, and I intend to follow a similar schedule this year.
NOTE: For those who are not interested in receiving these waiver wire reports, or the weekly rankings articles, you can opt out of receiving these emails through your subscriber settings. Opting out of the VolumePigs notification will make it so that you only receive the weekly newsletter and depth chart reports during the season.
QB
Cade Klubnik (Clemson) — There could truly only be one name to start the list off this week and that is of course Dabo’s favourite son, and lost cousin of Trevor Lawrence, one Cade Klubnik. Klubnik has completely decimated Phil Mafah’s stock by absorbing any and every TD the Tigers score dating back to week two. Excluding the UGA game, he is averaging over 5 scores per game. Most notably, he has scored four times on the ground in his last three appearances. My Phil Mafah stocks are screaming, but you’ll be a happy man if you own Klubnik.
Hajj Malik Williams (UNLV) — In case you haven’t heard, Matthew Sluka is taking a redshirt for the rest of the season and is expected to hit the portal. Enter HMW, who absolutely torched it in his first start. He’s probably the