The Pig Market: Week 7
Week 7 of CFB is officially in the books! Here are some names that caught my eye this weekend...
The art of trading lies in timing and opportunity…
- Leonardo Fibonacci, mathematician
Welcome my friends, to the Pig Market. Here, CFF manager frantically scour the streets—inspecting each and every merchant carefully in hopes of unearthing a hidden volume pig, or engaging in hellacious bidding for the fattest specimens at auction. A place where savvy buyers prove their mettle with extreme cunning, and first-timers unload their entire wallets on the latest cochon-du-jour.
QB
Parker Navarro (Ohio) — It’s tough to know what to make of Navarro as he now has back to back outings of 30+ points, thanks mostly due to his rushing