The Pig Market: Week 9
Week 9 of CFB is officially in the books! Here are some names that caught my eye this weekend...
Welcome my friends, to the Pig Market. Here, CFF manager frantically scour the streets—inspecting each and every merchant carefully in hopes of unearthing a hidden volume pig, or engaging in hellacious bidding for the fattest specimens at auction. A place where savvy buyers prove their mettle with extreme cunning, and first-timers unload their entire wallets on the latest cochon-du-jour.
QB
Cooper Legas (TLSA) — It’s been a long and ugly saga this season waiting for a Tulsa QB to emerge, and truth be told, who knows if that has happened yet. But, Legas had a strong performance on Saturday vs. UTSA throwing for five(!) TDs. Just like when Braylon Braxton came in relief a few weeks ago to that monster performance for Marshall, it’s unlikely Legas will follow this up with anything close to that output, but you never know.
Owen McCown (UTSA) — I keep going back and forth on whether McCown is a worthy pick up. He continues to oscillate between stud and dud performances, but then again, that describes a lot of players this year at this position. McCown routinely hits the 40 pass attempt threshold and has even hit 50 twice. And here’s a fact that’ll make you shit your pants: UTSA plays Memphis this week. Incoming 30 point bomb? I wouldn’t rule it out. The rest of the schedule sets up nicely as well.