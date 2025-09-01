I'm Just An Extreme Example Of What A Working Man Can Achieve.

- Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Hello all, and welcome in. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m having an absolute blast this weekend. We’ve got cooler weather around my way currently and things are starting to feel right again.

On a personal note, and I wasn’t sure if I should share this but I think I will, I’ve been dealing with a spinal issue all year, and the tole of this on my mental was very difficult; the vibes have definitely been off for me this year, however, miraculously in the last week or so, I feel very good physically. Given that, I already considered myself a winner coming into this weekend, but the games were a cherry on top.

Ironically, it may be all the swimming I’ve been doing, which has been a stand-in activity for me since I haven’t been able to run for exercise. I go swimming and biking several times a week but walking, running and standing are problematic, go figure.

There are and likely will be many more ups and downs in this process so I try not to let myself get too high or low, but I think it’s important to recognize the wins and celebrate them; and by sharing this in the article I will have this memory to look back on when the downs inevitably come.

I’m not going to lie, I was concerned earlier this offseason whether I was going to be able to keep this up and uphold my obligations to the subscribers as we approached the beginning of a new CFF campaign. The most encouraging thing in my mind was that if I could get through this offseason the way I did even with this going on, then I am unstoppable.

And as I write this, there is pleasant sensation through the left side of my body that I am experiencing right now indicating to me that I am returning to the peak of my powers, and as a result, the vibes on my end have been positive lately. I hope things went well for ya’ll this weekend too, but of course, I recognize that many of you are in desperate need of some assistance with your CFF rosters.

So with that said, let’s ROLL.

RB

*Generally speaking, if I’ve written about a player, specifically in the last few months, I assume you’re already familiar with said player and won’t include them here.

**Remember, it’s a long season and we are operating with a small sample of information here. Those of you in FAAB leagues, I recommend caution when deciding how much you want to throw down. There are a lot of good looking options this week with not a lot to discern between them. Just a thought to keep in mind…

***If there’s a really obvious name missing it’s probably because I assumed they are known/rostered already. Paid subs feel free to inquire in the chat when I start this week’s thread.

****The names are not in any ordering in the list. Runners denoted with a (*) are for leagues with bestball scoring, they’d be Fool’s Gold in standard formats.

There are several intriguing options this week at RB but not one that really stands out as a MUST HAVE player. Now, some may turn out to be those types of players (that’s the fun part), but based on the information currently available, I see more B/B+/A- type guys rather than A/A+ profiles. That being said, here are some names to consider: