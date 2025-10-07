Jordan Brunson (MiaOh) — OK, some real deal detective work was required here to piece this puzzle together. Apparently, I was the only one in the world watching the Miami vs. NIU game last Saturday, because not a soul reported on the happenings of the game; namely, the fact that star tailback Kenny Tracy took one hand off for six yards, and then fell to the ground without being tackled. He hobbled off the field and then sat on the medical table.