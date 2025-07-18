VolumePigs

VolumePigs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Bracht's avatar
Andrew Bracht
17hEdited

Ok so in a 2PPR scoring format where you have to get your dynasty roster elegible by week zero and clear IR spots, etc who is the ONE RB you are dropping from this list: Carson, Hankerson, Henderson, White (WVU), Haynes (MI), Joyner, Jordan (USC), Donelson? Feels like it’s Carson with zero PPR floor, but the volume is hard to cut! 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by VP and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Volume Pigs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture