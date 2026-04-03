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Andrew Bracht
2d

Love this! Especially for a 2 PPR league. Would you rather have Coleman or Amisone (SJSU QB—>WR Nick Nash archetype) stashed if seeking lottery ticket upside for deep bench spots? FWIW, I’ve already got Toney+Sparks+Messer as elite top 5 guys, but not as strong at #VolumePig RBs (Haynes, Henderson, Sheppard, Dendy). No elite top 5 guys.

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