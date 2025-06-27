Summer afternoon; summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.

- Henry James, writer

Hello all, welcome back. Happy Friday to you out there.

This week, I published an article titled “Three Under-the-Radar Spring Transfers That You Might Have Missed” over at Campus2Canton. The list includes Wake Forest’s JaMario Clements, Arkansas State’s Jaylen Bonelli, and Miami’s CharMar Brown.

To read the full article, simply click on the link above.

From time to time I plan to link my posts to other articles I publish elsewhere, though it won’t be a frequent thing.

Cheers,

VP