The name is Major Victory—remember it when they're filling out your report.

- Justice, Marvel Superhero

Justice, born Vance Astrovik, is one of Marvel’s most storied telekinetic heroes. A powerful mutant, he first rose to prominence under the codename Marvel Boy as a founding member of the New Warriors before later securing a place among the Avengers.

His journey to becoming Justice, however, was anything but linear. Vance initially adopted the name Marvel Boy, inspired by his alternate-future counterpart, Vance Astro, who would eventually become a founding member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

But his early life was marred by tragedy. After enduring years of abuse at the hands of his father, Vance accidentally killed him when his telekinetic powers manifested. Convicted and imprisoned for the incident, he later emerged determined to rebuild his life, adopting the name Justice as a symbol of redemption and his commitment to protecting others.

Justice “Marvel Boy” Haynes, as far as I know, does not have any telekinetic powers, but he does have many other desirable abilities—particularly for collegiate RBs.

Furthermore, like the Marvel character, rebuilding and redemption have also been a big part of Haynes’ journey thus far. The UGA legacy (his father, Verron Haynes, was also a RB) began his career seeking to chart his own path with a commitment to Alabama, where he spent two seasons before reimagining his path with a move to Michigan.

The second commitment proved to be a better move for the former five star. In 2025, he emerged as the Wolverines’ RB1, and was an early Heisman contender. Unfortunately for both him and the Wolverines, Haynes later sustained an injury that ended his campaign midway through the fall.

And now it is rinse and repeat for Haynes with another move—this time bringing him back home—to Georgia Tech on a deal reportedly worth up to $2M US dollars.

It goes without saying that if the rumoured amount is true, then the plan is probably to feature “Marvel Boy” heavily this upcoming fall. There was a lingering injury concern from his time in Michigan, but it sounds like he has returned to full form and is ready for fall camp.

CFF prognosticators are right to feel conflicted about where to rank Haynes, though, considering the infrastructure around him. Let’s first take a look at the staff.

COACHING & SYSTEM

RB1 PPG AVERAGE — HC: 14 — OC: NA (PPR)

Georgia Tech loses both its offensive wizard, OC Buster Faulker, and its lynchpin, QB Haynes King this offseason. The man replacing Faulker is George Godsey, who has been serving as the TEs coach of the Baltimore Ravens since 2022.

Prior to that he was the TEs coach with the Miami Dolphins, as well as the co-OC for one season in 2021. The only other play calling role from his career so far came in 2015-16 with the Houston Texans. As far as I can tell, he has no play calling experience at the collegiate level.

In fact, the only time he’s spent as a coach in college was from 2005 to 2010 with UCF, where he occupied the roles of QBs and RBs coach during various different periods in that span.

Brent Key’s background is defence, and he has only been a head coach at Georgia Tech starting in 2023. Thus, he only has one RB1 under him from the last three seasons, and you can find his stats per season below:

Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza is expected to be the favourite to replace King at QB, but the Hornets will also be seeking to replace their starting RB (Jamal Haynes), and top receivers from a year ago. Justice is the obvious reinforcement to plug in for Haynes, but he’s not the only relevant name in the RB room.

Presumably backing up Haynes will be Malachi Hosley, who was the RB2 this past season after transferring from the FCS level. Hosley was a 1000+ yard rusher at UPenn in 2024, and despite a low workload in 2025 (98 carries), he was extremely efficient, rushing for 697 yards (7.1 YPC).

It would be odd if Hosley took a step back in touches given his efficiency the previous season, but one area where there could be a drastic reduction is in the QB run. Haynes King was famously a willing runner, and the play callers at GT utilized this attribute of his game to the fullest. Mendoza is not the same athlete and should not be expected to run with the same frequency.

That being said, he has displayed enough of a running attribute that he cannot be classified as a pocket passer or ‘statue’ QB. So we should expect to see designed QB runs and scrambles out of the pocket continue with the Gold and White into 2026.

Without an inventory of play calling data to comb through, it’s impossible to say what to expect from new OC George Godsey’s offence. I took a brief look at the one year he spent as ‘OC’ in the NFL, the 2015 season with the Texans, and the top RB Alfred Blue received only 183 carries through 16 games (which is about an average of 11 per appearance). WR DeAndre Hopkins saw 192 targets in 16 games, but this is not all that illuminating for what Godsey will do with GT in my opinion.

Key may also play a factor in the shaping of the offence. Under his watch, GT has run a committee every season. But it’s hard to imagine that happening here with a $2M priced RB on the roster, isn’t it? I view the cash investment as an augur of future volume in this case…

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