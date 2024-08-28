(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?

In this job, you're lucky if it doesn't make it any harder.

- Det. Ricardo Tubbs (Miami Vice)

CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 1

In a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental,

and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into week 1.

This is a special edition article that is published as a standalone document. Normally I will publish it as part of the weekly newsletter on Wednesdays. Each week Joe and I will outline a few College Fantasy Football players to start and sit at each position, as well as answer questions submitted on X (Twitter) from our readers. During the weekly waiver wire articles, I may make the comment section available for paid subs to ask your start/sit questions there as well.

QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em

Purple Reign

Kyron Drones (VaTec) at Vanderbilt: The thing I want most from my CFF QB in Week 1 is predictability. Drones has a match-up where he will not be pulled from the game early, and Vanderbilt’s defense will struggle to keep him contained through the air and on the ground. Another thing going for Drones is that last season he actually scored more fantasy points on the road than at home.

Shedeur Sanders (Colo) vs. North Dakota State: What is more predictable than Deion Sanders throwing the ball like crazy in a season opener? This game will be more competitive than some people think which makes me believe that Shedeur will keep firing off passes late into this one. Don’t be surprised if Colorado tries to make this a “big splash” game like they did for last season’s opener against TCU.

VP

Josh Hoover (TCU) vs. Stanford: Hoover finished last year passing over 40 times in four of his last six games, and over 50 times thrice in that same time span. Assuming that trend continues, I love the play vs. Stanford in what should be a high scoring, and somewhat competitive game. This very well could be the highest scoring game of the week in fact (O/U set at 59.5); and having a piece of it via Hoover seems like a good idea.

Brenden Sorsby (CINC) vs. Towson: Last year, Cincinnati’s QB1 Emory Jones absolutely torched week one under coach Scott Satterfield. This year we could witness something similar with another dual threat QB vs. an FCS opponent. Sorsby was announced as the starter earlier this week, so there shouldn’t be any controversy there.

QUARTERBACKS: Sit ‘Em

Purple Reign

Riley Leonard (ND) at Texas A&M: Leonard will make his first game under center for the Irish against a tough Aggie defense. Last season Leonard averaged 11 fewer PPG on the road than at home, and averaged 6.9 fewer PPG at night compared to day games. This primetime match-up will be competitive but I have a hard time seeing Leonard put up fantasy worthy numbers.

Garrett Greene (WVU) vs. Penn State: While Greene will be playing at home for this rivalry match-up, he will be facing a Nittany Lions defense that looks to be one of the toughest in the country. For West Virginia to have a chance in this game Greene will have to be dramatically better at throwing the football than he was last year. Greene will be a better passer this season but I don’t see him making the type of throws needed to consistently beat this Penn State secondary.

VP

Ethan Vasko (CCO) vs. Jax State : It was intimated earlier this offseason that Vasko was the defacto starter for the Chanticleers at QB, however he is listed as an “OR” on the depth chart this week, suggesting that we could see a split in reps vs. Jax State. If we knew Vasko was playing the full 60, I’d like the play. The uncertainty kills his stock this week for me.