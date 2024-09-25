(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?

In this job, you're lucky if it doesn't make it any harder.

- Det. Ricardo Tubbs (Miami Vice)

CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 5

Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into next weekend.

QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em

Purple Reign

Cade Klubnik (Clem) vs Stanford Klubnik has been on a tear the last two weeks. He is only averaging 25 pass attempts/game, but his efficiency is through the rough with an average of 293.5 yards and 4 TDs per game. Despite the poor performance against Georgia in Week 1, the Clemson pass offense is ranked #16 in fantasy points scored. This air attack gets a match-up with Stanford’s pass defense that ranks #118 in fantasy points allowed. Stanford has been attacked in the air because their run defense is ranked #31 in fantasy points scored, so don’t expect Clemson to just grind away a win in this one.

Ben Wooldridge (ULLaf) at Wake Forest I’ve been talking about Wooldridge a lot this week and for good reason. If you remove the Kennesaw State game where the offense did not need to throw the ball, Wooldridge is averaging 33.5 pass attempts/game. The Ragin Cajun passing game ranks #44 in fantasy points scored and they face off against a Wake Forest pass defense that ranks #116 in fantasy points allowed. While Lafayette is a Group of 5 team their passing game will be able to hang with Wake Forest in a game that Vegas expects to be a one-score contest.

Volume Pigs

Riley Leonard (ND) vs. LOU Leanord started the year with back to back duds, but lately he’s been pretty good. Remarkably, he threw his first passing TD of the year last week in week four vs. Miami of Ohio. The key is his rushing upside— he has gone over 100 yards and scored at least twice on the ground each of the last two weeks.