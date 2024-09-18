(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?

In this job, you're lucky if it doesn't make it any harder.

- Det. Ricardo Tubbs (Miami Vice)

CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 3

Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into next weekend.

QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em

Purple Reign

Maalik Murphy (Duke) at Middle Tennessee I love the volume I’ve seen out of Murphy this year as he is averaging 40.7 pass attempts/game. In the last two weeks he has thrown for 3 TDs in each game. Middle Tennessee’s defense is poor against the run and the pass, but Duke is awful rushing with a #127 rank for fantasy points scored which means this offense will keep leaning on Murphy’s arm. Middle Tennessee’s pass defense is #133 for fantasy points allowed, providing a juicy match-up for Murphy to possibly hit 4 passing TDs this week.

Blake Shapen (MissSt) vs Florida After a red-hot start of the season Shapen has taken a step back the last two weeks. Against Arizona State and Toledo he has been held to 2 passing TDs in each those games. His fantasy numbers haven’t been high in those games so why call out to start Shapen? He gets a Florida team that is falling apart at the seams. Just like I mentioned with Maalik Murphy above, Mississippi State does not have a strong running game and the coaches lean heavily into the passing game for production. Shapen will match-up with a Florida pass defense that is ranked #101 for fantasy points scored and despite the last two lackluster performances by Shapen, the Bulldogs’ passing offense is #29 for fantasy points scored.

Volume Pigs