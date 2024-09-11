(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?

CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 3

OK, so last week was rough. But I’m ready to bounce back this week. Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into next weekend.

QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em

Purple Reign

Anthony Colandrea (UVA) vs Maryland: Colandrea is HOT right now. He’s led the Virginia offense to two 30+ point performances, he is averaging 12 carries/game, he led his team to a close win against Wake Forest last week, and he has another opportunity to gain a win against Maryland. Maryland’s rush defense is better than their passing defense, and Maryland’s passing defense ranks 126th for fantasy points allowed. That defense matched-up against the 30thpass offense for fantasy points means that Colandrea will have no problem carving up Maryland.

Mikey Keene (Fres) vs New Mexico State: If you need help with a spot start this week at QB then look no further than Keene. Fantasy owners may have forgotten about him after a lackluster showing against Michigan (what would you expect?). Last week against Sacramento State we saw the Keene we know, throwing for 358 yards and 2 TDs. New Mexico State’s pass defense is ranked 118th in fantasy points allowed and the Fresno passing game is just warming up. This is the beginning of a mouth watering slate for Keene.

VP

Chandler Morris (UNT) vs. TTech: Despite throwing three INTs last week, Morris still finished with a solid output. I don’t think that three turnovers will be the norm (though I suppose it could be) for Morris and the Mean Green get Texas Tech, who John Mateer just scored 50 points against.

Cameron Ward (MIA) vs. Ball St: Miami is in the resume building business this season with a forgiving schedule and a roster that should be in the CFP. Their matchup this week? The Ball State Cardinals, a MAC program. Miami will do what they want in this one and Ward should score multiple times before being given the hook (if that even happens).