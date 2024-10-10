(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?

In this job, you're lucky if it doesn't make it any harder.

- Det. Ricardo Tubbs (Miami Vice)

CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 7

Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into next weekend.

You can access the full article by being a paid subscriber to either VP, or Purple Reign (or both!).

QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em

Purple Reign

Brendan Sorsby (Cin) at UCF Sorsby had a bounce-back game last week against Texas Tech throwing the ball 45 times for 426 yards and 4 TDs. There are several things that go in his favor with this week’s match-up against UCF. The Black Knights rank #19 in rush defense for fantasy points allowed which will make it difficult for the Cincinnati ground game to be productive. With Cincinnati’s #18 ranked pass offense in fantasy points scored being the focal point of the game plan they will match-up against a pass defense that ranks #103 in fantasy points allowed. Cincinnati scores TDs in the red zone 54.5% of the time but the UCF defense gives up red zone TDs at a 66.7% rate which benefits the Bearcats.

Emmett Brown (SJSU) at Colorado State After two games where Brown scored over 30 fantasy points, he came back down to Earth last week against Nevada. That doesn’t shake my confidence in how he will fair against a Colorado State pass defense that ranks #112 in fantasy points allowed. The San Jose State passing game ranks #4 in fantasy points scored and they will take advantage of the fact that Colorado State gives up TDs at a 92.8% rate when offenses reach the red zone. For all the QBs I ranked in my top 50 this week, Brown faces a pass defense that gives up the second most passing TDs/game. Brown has a chance to exceed my #6 QB rank for the week.

Volume Pigs