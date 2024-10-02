(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?

CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 6

Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into next weekend.

QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em

Purple Reign

Ben Wooldridge (ULLaf) at Southern Miss Wooldridge is having a sneaky good season so far. If you remove his game against Kennesaw State where the offense didn’t need to throw the ball, he is averaging 32 pass attempts, 267.67 yards, and 2.67 TDs per game in the air. He’s also averaging 6.67 rush attempts for 25.67 yards and 1 TD on the ground per game. Southern Miss has a rush defense ranked #128 and a pass defense ranked #70 in fantasy points allowed. This looks like a game where Wooldridge should have success in the air and on the ground.

Tyler Huff (JacSt) at Kennesaw State Huff struggled in his season opener, then had a decent showing against Louisville in Week 2. Since then Huff is playing well in the passing game and the ground game. He is averaging 25 pass attempts for 273.5 yards and 1.5 passing TDs per game to go with 12.5 rushing attempts for 78.5 yards and 0.5 rushing TDs per game. This week he gets a defense that is not good in all phases, ranking #118 against the pass and #73 against the run in fantasy points allowed. Teams tend to run more than normal against Kennesaw State so expect a very productive day on the ground.

Volume Pigs