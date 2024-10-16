VP & Purple Reign's CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 8
CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 8
Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into next weekend.
QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em
Purple Reign
Spencer Petras (UtSt) vs New Mexico
Since taking over the starting QB job Petras has the Utah State offense clicking. The Aggie pass offense now ranks #31 in fantasy points scored and they face a New Mexico pass defense that ranks #123 in fantasy points allowed and gives up 2.33 passing TDs/game. Petras’ time under center has risen the offense’s red zone TD rate to 55% and New Mexico gives up touchdowns 80% of the time offenses reach the red zone. I’m not the only one who loves this match-up, as Vegas is calling for Utah State to score 38 points in this game.
Kevin Jennings (SMU) at Stanford
Jennings is coming off a bye week, and before that he put up 25 and 31 fantasy points against Florida State and Louisville. Next up on the schedule is Stanford who has a pass defense ranked #126 in fantasy points allowed and gives up 2.33 passing TDs/game. These teams match-up pretty evenly on third down conversions but SMU has the advantage in red zone touchdowns. SMU is scoring a touchdown in the red zone 65.4% of the time while Stanford is giving up red zone touchdowns 70.8% of the time. Playing at Stanford can be tough for teams but I see Jennings putting in a good fantasy performance on the road this week.
Volume Pigs
Parker Navarro (Ohio) vs. MiaOH
Miami of Ohio is currently giving up the 96th most rushing yards against per game in the FBS and Navarro is coming off back to back 100 yard rushing performances and is on a four game rushing score streak.
Tommy Ulatowski (Kent St.) vs. BGSU
This game has an O/U of 55 currently with BGSU favoured by 20 points. To me, this one feels like a classic MACtion chaos game and there are a lot of CFF assets involved in this one via BSGU’s TE and Kent State’s WRs. Lost in the madness is Tommy Touchdown and his back to back weeks of 27+ points. BGSU is middle of the pack in terms of PPG allowed, but they have been strong vs. the pass so far which worries me slightly for Ulatowski.