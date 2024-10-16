(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?

In this job, you're lucky if it doesn't make it any harder.

- Det. Ricardo Tubbs (Miami Vice)

CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 8

Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into next weekend.

You can access the full article by being a paid subscriber to either VP, or Purple Reign (or both!).

QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em

Purple Reign

Spencer Petras (UtSt) vs New Mexico Since taking over the starting QB job Petras has the Utah State offense clicking. The Aggie pass offense now ranks #31 in fantasy points scored and they face a New Mexico pass defense that ranks #123 in fantasy points allowed and gives up 2.33 passing TDs/game. Petras’ time under center has risen the offense’s red zone TD rate to 55% and New Mexico gives up touchdowns 80% of the time offenses reach the red zone. I’m not the only one who loves this match-up, as Vegas is calling for Utah State to score 38 points in this game.

Kevin Jennings (SMU) at Stanford Jennings is coming off a bye week, and before that he put up 25 and 31 fantasy points against Florida State and Louisville. Next up on the schedule is Stanford who has a pass defense ranked #126 in fantasy points allowed and gives up 2.33 passing TDs/game. These teams match-up pretty evenly on third down conversions but SMU has the advantage in red zone touchdowns. SMU is scoring a touchdown in the red zone 65.4% of the time while Stanford is giving up red zone touchdowns 70.8% of the time. Playing at Stanford can be tough for teams but I see Jennings putting in a good fantasy performance on the road this week.

Volume Pigs