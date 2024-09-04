VP & Purple Reign's CFF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 2
(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?
In this job, you're lucky if it doesn't make it any harder.
- Det. Ricardo Tubbs (Miami Vice)
CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 2
OK, so I know I said last week that I’d include this content in the weekly recap article, but it just felt more appropriate as a standalone article. Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into week 2.
QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em
Purple Reign
Jaylen Raynor (ArkSt) vs Tulsa: Despite only throwing a 51.1% completion rate in Week 1, I was pleased with what I saw from Raynor in the air. He had 47 pass attempts for 317 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. This match-up with Tulsa should generate points for both teams, ensuring that Raynor crosses the 30 pass attempt barrier again. If he can hit 250 passing yard, 2 TDs, and no more than 1 INT he will have a great day when you match those stats with what he’ll produce on the ground.
Kyle McCord (Syr) vs Georgia Tech: McCord looked good in his Week 1 debut with Syracuse. His workload was nice with 39 pass attempts, and what I liked most is that the coaches looked to throw the ball as their first option when the offense got within the 10 yard line. Georgia Tech is going to be a competitive game which will keep McCord firing the ball well into the fourth quarter and the Tech pass defense match-ups nicely for McCord.
Volume Pigs
JC French (GSU) vs. Nevada: I’m riding the hot hand here with the Frenchman, JC, who looks to have taken a stranglehold on the QB1 spot for the Eagles. He attempted 50 passes last week and added another 15+ rush attempts. Holy Pig. Nevada is another good matchup and I like that the Wolfpack will probably score a lot too.
Jalen Milroe (Bama) vs. USF: I’m taking a bit of a risk in the above entry with French, so I figured I’d level it out with some chalk. If you remember, USF was the game last year where Bama’s staff decided to run with Tyler Buchner instead of Milroe. JM gets his chance to torch the Bulls this time and I think he takes full advantage.