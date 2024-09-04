(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?

CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 2

OK, so I know I said last week that I’d include this content in the weekly recap article, but it just felt more appropriate as a standalone article. Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into week 2.

You can access the full article by being a paid subscriber to either VP, or Purple Reign (or both!).

QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em

Purple Reign

Jaylen Raynor (ArkSt) vs Tulsa: Despite only throwing a 51.1% completion rate in Week 1, I was pleased with what I saw from Raynor in the air. He had 47 pass attempts for 317 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. This match-up with Tulsa should generate points for both teams, ensuring that Raynor crosses the 30 pass attempt barrier again. If he can hit 250 passing yard, 2 TDs, and no more than 1 INT he will have a great day when you match those stats with what he’ll produce on the ground.

Kyle McCord (Syr) vs Georgia Tech: McCord looked good in his Week 1 debut with Syracuse. His workload was nice with 39 pass attempts, and what I liked most is that the coaches looked to throw the ball as their first option when the offense got within the 10 yard line. Georgia Tech is going to be a competitive game which will keep McCord firing the ball well into the fourth quarter and the Tech pass defense match-ups nicely for McCord.

Volume Pigs