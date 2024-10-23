(Sonny) Knowing the answers doesn't make it any easier, does it?

In this job, you're lucky if it doesn't make it any harder.

- Det. Ricardo Tubbs (Miami Vice)

CFF Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Week 9

Once again, in a College Fantasy Football move that will go down in history as nothing short of monumental, Purple Reign and I are combining our CFF powers to answer your start/sit questions, as well as highlight some players we like headed into next weekend.

QUARTERBACKS: Start ‘Em

Purple Reign

Tommy Ulatowski (Kent) at Western Michigan Despite having a poor performance last week against Bowling Green, I’m a believer of “Tommy TD” when the match-up is right. The Western Michigan pass defense is ranked #116 in fantasy points allowed and gives up 1.57 passing TDs/game. Western Michigan also gives up twice as many third down conversion as Kent State converts, so this will help drives stay alive. There are two items of concern you should be aware of. Kent State plays on the road and Vegas is calling from them to only score 21 points.

Colton Joseph (OD) vs Georgia Southern Joseph is this week’s dual-threat QB darling on from the waiver wire and he has a good match-up to take advantage of. Georgia Southern’s rush defense ranks #109 in fantasy points allowed. They give up 5.24 yards/carry and 2 rushing TDs per game. The Georgia Southern pass defense also ranks #107 in fantasy points allowed and they give up TDs in the red zone 71.4% of the time.

Volume Pigs