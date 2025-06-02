What's interesting about collaborations is the possibility for one plus one to equal three.

- Rei Kawakubo, fashion designer

Hello pigs, and welcome back. For today’s article, I am collaborating with another new voice in the CFF space—

. In this article, we are addressing three intriguing sleepers for the 2025 college football season.

I recommend checking out Matt's Substack as he routinely publishes CFF/C2C related articles!

CJ Smith, WR, Memphis

DynastyMattyIce

This 6’2, 194 pound WR is making noise already through the spring cycle( 6 catches for 102 yards and the 60 yard touchdown he caught from Maiden). The way I view him in this offense is the way they used Calvin Austin III even though I think Smith is more versatile and has the length to be the red zone fade target.

I think this is a jackpot hit for Memphis, pairing his elite speed and size with a pass-heavy offense and a hungry player who hasn’t had the chance to prove himself.

His current ADP(WR40-50) in CFF Drafts and late round flier (sometimes still on waivers) reflects how his people view his injury concerns and limited production. I think he personally outperforms his ADP and gets into the WR2-3 range.

VP

Smith is a former track star in high school from the state of Florida, so that immediately sets the tone of what kind of athlete we’re talking about here.

He committed to UGA out of high school and spent two years there (doing virtually nothing) before transferring to Purdue, where he caught less than 10 passes last year.

Now, he finds himself at Memphis, presumably looking for more opportunity. Based on the spring game (six catches, 100+ yards), that might be imminent. Could this be the Roc Taylor replacement? He’ll contend with Brady Kluse, who the staff have vouched for this offseason, but CJ Smith is also an intriguing name to keep an eye on. Like Matt, I’m pretty fired up about Smith as a late round guy in bestball drafts.

Jordan Brunson, RB, Miami (OH)

DynastyMattyIce

This guy’s a versatile running back with a play style that’s all about quickness, vision, and elusiveness. He’s got this knack for slicing through gaps with sharp cuts, making defenders miss in tight spaces, and he’s legit at catching passes out of the backfield, which is huge for PPR leagues.

His game’s like a mix of a scat back and a chain mover. Screen plays will be his bread and butter for big plays, but I see him as a 5-10 yards carry back with the occasional house call or 20 yard burst.

Based on 2024 trends, Miami’s top backs saw about 60–70% of offensive snaps when healthy, I could see him splitting carries with Tracy to start the year then take over for a 70% share of the running back room. Personally I think if he can secure carries early he has the upside of a RB2, for a player that’s barely rostered in C2C leagues. He’s a player to get on your bench and watch explode late into your championship run.

VP

One day not too long ago I was messaged out of the blue by one Jared Palmgren, well known CFF analyst. I’m sure you’ve heard of him. In his message he asked me if I was working on anything for Miami of Ohio Jordan Brunson. I answered ‘no’ and that I really didn’t know much about the player.

Jared explained to me that Brunson, as a bigger back, fits the Rashod Amos/Keyon Mozee mold that has been successful in that program as of late. He also mentioned that Brunson was very efficient last year with his touches and that according to the G5 Hive, Brunson will also receive goal-line work.

Furthermore, the primary competition in the backfield, Kenny Tracy, has been out injured for most of the offseason. Now I see the appeal…

Aziah Johnson, WR, UNC

DynastyMattyIce

A redshirt sophomore that recently transferred into UNC, he’s got blazin’ speed and a knack for pullin’ off big plays. He’s all about stretching defenses with deep go routes and slick cuts, making corners look lost.

He’s got the length to snag jump balls and track passes like a pro, something he has been showing off since high school. I’ve been taking this guy a lot in supplementals due to the fact I’m not sold on Jordan Shipp as a player, and the fact that Belichick always seems to have a fantasy relevant slot wide receiver. With a WR room that’s looks bleak I’m taking a shot on him as a WR3 range but upside is definitely a WR2.

VP

I must admit that of the three players on this list, this is the one Matt suggested that I know the least about. So I’m really just chiming in on his idea and he’ll likely have more insight into the appeal.

From where I stand, he’s a player in a room where there is a lot of opportunity, but not a lot of clarity on who’s going to be playing meaningful minutes next season. A change at QB introduces even more uncertainty.

And, they still have a guy I liked last year in Jordan Shipp, who by all accounts had a good spring in 2024. Though that was under a different staff.

Johnson comes over after two seasons at Michigan State. There, he appeared in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2024, which is encouraging, but he didn’t light the world on fire statistically. That’s probably not entirely his fault, as the program as a whole was terrible.

It’s hard to say how the offense will look under the new staff at UNC (namely Bill Belichick), but at the very least there will be plenty of opportunities for new stars to emerge. ◾

If you enjoyed this content and would like to read more, I recommend checking out DynastyMatt's substack.

