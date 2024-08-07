What are you asking him for? He never had the makings of a varsity athlete…

- Junior Soprano, The Sopranos

There are over 270 players across the QB, RB, WR and TE positions that are ranked with explanations included for each in this document. This tool is intended to help you with your CFF-related endeavours and is aimed at standard league formats.

My recommendation is to always compile rankings from a variety of sources to create your own, rather than rely on one source. Good luck to all.

Note: If there is a player you were expecting that is missing, feel free to inquire about them in the comment section below. Most of the time that is deliberate, but there’s an off chance that I might have just forgotten about said player.

QUARTERBACK (70+)

First Group