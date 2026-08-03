What are you asking him for? He never had the makings of a varsity athlete…

- Junior Soprano, The Sopranos

This email is to inform you that the final editions of each ranking (QB, RB, WR, and TE) are now live and have been compiled into this one document. Due to the length, I can’t put the entire contents into one email, but rather, I have added the text into this document post-publication. You can find the full lists by viewing this document in your web browser or in the app.

You can also navigate to the homepage of my substack, and click on the article from there.

Cheers,

VP

Brad Jackson (TXST) — I mean, who else but the returning PPG leader for the top spot, right? I know, I know, we’re ranking with 2026 in mind and not just measuring who was the best in 2025, but it’s hard not to default to Jackson given his body of work last season. Knowing the game of CFF, it almost certainly means he WON’T be the literal QB1 in PPG or total points scored in 2026, but as you all know I like to rank based on who I think has the best chance of at least being ‘good’, and in the case of QBs that generally means around 24-26 PPG depending on the scoring format. He has all the attributes we want in a CFF QB (dual threat, returning staff, returning WRs), and he even plays in the G5, so there’s a lot going for him.

Trinidad Chambliss (MISS) — Ah yes, Trinidaddy, he’s back! Some of these QBs, they’re like the gift that keeps on giving; are they ever going to leave college? Who knows. For now, we know he returns after ascending into a literal football god vs. UGA in the CFP late last year. The glimpses of his eminence in that game and the subsequent consequences of what those glimpses mean for his potential in 2026 give me all sorts of warm and fuzzy feelings in places I care not to admit. Obviously the height thing seems to be a hang up on the NFL side or else he’s probably not fighting as hard as he did to come back to college. In any event, we need not concern ourselves as CFF drafters with that. What’s more relevant is the change in staff (kind of)—the interim HC is of course now the full-time HC (Pete Golding)—but the OC is different (came from ECU). How that changes things on offence remains to be seen. His former coach was a well known QB whisperer. Golding, a defensive mind, and this new character from ECU, do not have the same reputations. There is also significant turnover in the WR room. The Ole Miss schedule can be viewed in two ways: very hard (pessimistic), or, a guarantee that Chambliss will be playing the full 60 in almost every appearance (optimistic).