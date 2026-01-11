岁首正月，猪弃旧草。

(At the first month of the year, the pig leaves old straw behind.)

- Ancient Chinese Proverb, anonymous

You can expect depth chart orderings and notes on all 136 FBS programs for the RB position in this document.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and CFB Depth. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

The recruiting ranking of each player is derived from 247 Sports.

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring/fall camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out/OFS — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2024, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low. Data is provided by Joe from Purple Reign.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line. These figures are provided by CFBWinningEdge.

***This is the first iteration of this document for 2026, so please note that filling it with complete and accurate information will be a process. If there are details that I have missed (very likely), please let me know.

The PPG and OL numbers relate to the OL and coaching staff who coached the team in 2025. These numbers will be updated later in the offseason when the smoke clears.***

Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.3 / 16.6 — OL: 65%



Daniel Hill | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley QUES | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Note: Alabama struggled to run the ball in 2025, in part due to a problematic OL, but also lack of playmakers at RB. Daylen “Hollywood” Smothers joins after a very productive ‘25 campaign, and instantly becomes the favourite to lead the Tide in rushing in 2026 (though he is still visiting other places like Texas). D. Washington might have preserved his redshirt, but I don’t think so based on snap count. Miller is headed to the NFL.

POST-PUB EDIT: Smothers announced on Jan 11. the he has flipped his commitment to Texas.



Akylin Dear | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Key departures:

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.5 / 14.5 — OL: 55%

Owen Allen | 2023 | TX

Dylan Carson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence. Service academies are particularly challenging to track eligibility and should have more info as offseason continues. Allen for sure has one year left. Carson/Frew it is not as clear.



Kade Frew | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Kemper Hodges | 2023 | FL

Terrence Gist | 2021 | SC

Kaden Cloud | 2021 | AZ

Travis Wood | 2024 | ⭐⭐ | CA

Connor Mathews | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.3 / NA — OL: 36%



Jordan Gant | 2022 | FL

Sean Patrick QUES | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Note: Sean Patrick started the year as the RB1, but Tennessee State transfer Jordan Gant took over when he was injured and never looked back. Gant is Akron’s first 1000 yard rusher since 2008, and (as of writing this) is still on Akron’s roster for 2026. Curry looks to have preserved his redshirt.

Marquese Williams | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Taven Curry | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Chris Gee | 2023 | TX

Luke Reed | 2025 | OH

Key departures:

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.8 / NA — OL: 26%

Jaquari Lewis | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Khamani Alexander | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Dubinion transferred from Arkansas and opened the year as the starter. True freshman Jaq Lewis took over as the bellcow late in the year and enters ‘26 as the expected starter. Keith announced he entered the portal. Roberts missed 2025 with an ACL injury and will return in 2026.



Jaylon Calhoun | 2023 | GA

Kanye Roberts OFS | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Max Guest | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Treyaun Webb QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Rashod Dubinion | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Khalifa Keith | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Arkansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.8 / 10.5 — OL: 56%



Sutton Smith | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Braylen Russell OUT | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Note: Sutton Smith follows new head coach Ryan Silverfield from Memphis.



Jasper Parker | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Markeylin Batton | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cam Settles | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.1 / 10.8 — OL: 55%



Kenyon Clay | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Devin Spencer | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Cross suffered a season ending knee injury in 2025, and is now in the portal.



Cedric Hawkins QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Nasir Allen | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Ja’Quez Cross QUES | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Tyler Williams | 2022 | AR

Arizona