Most people think of January as the start of a new year. To people who espouse to Catholicism and Christianity, they might correlate that with the birth of Christ. Us in football, the start of spring practice and the first day of summer training camp are what you look at as the New Year with fireworks going off, it's your birthday.

- Jim Harbaugh, football coach

Hello and happy new year to all of you out there. I’m firing up this article series once again to kick off 2025. This series is an attempt to create a one-stop-shop for all FBS RB updates. You can expect depth chart orderings and notes on all 134 FBS programs for the RB position in this document. Note that the FBS’ newest member, Sacramento State, is currently omitted and will be updated at a later date.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. Incoming freshman from 2024 are denoted with ( * ), and will be updated for 2025 later this quarter.

The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and CFB Depth. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out/OFS — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2023, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low.

SPP: In addition to the PPG numbers, using teamrankings.com I have provided the seconds per play (SPP) of each head coach and offensive coordinator from 2023. In cases where the HC/OC wasn’t a play caller last year, their SPP will be ‘NA’.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line.

IMPORTANT: The sub line underneath each team covering the PPG/SPP/returning OL % has not yet been updated. These figures will be updated around February/March. Incoming freshman for 2025 will also be updated around this time.

Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 16.17 / 13.2 — SPP: 27.2 / NA — OL:



Jamorian Miller | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Richard Young | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Haynes transferred out to Michigan. Miller and Young are expected to be the two top runners in 2025. Technically, Miller could enter the draft, but it would be a surprise as of writing this (Jan. 3).



Daniel Hill* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Justice Haynes | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.42 / 15.42 — SPP: 31.1 / 31.1 — OL:

Dylan Carson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Owen Allen | 2023 | TX

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence, however Carson and Allen were the top two runners in 2024 and both are listed as RBs. Frew is listed as the FB.

Kade Frew | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Tylor Latham | 2020 | MS

Aiden Calvert | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Travis Wood* | ⭐⭐ | CA

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.1 / NA — SPP: 26.2 / NA — OL:

Jordon Simmons OUT | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Marquese Williams | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Note: The OC comes from the FCS, so his track record is not included in the model numbers, but Montana was one of the best offences in the FCS in 2023 —but the carries were split. Simmons, the Michigan State transfer, only appeared in four games in 2023 for the Zips so technically he should have one more season of eligibility.



Sean Patrick* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Blake Hester | 2020 | KY

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.5 / 12.7 — SPP: 25 / 25 — OL:

Ahmani Marshall | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Kanye Roberts QUES | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: Roberts entered the portal briefly but has returned to the team for now. Marshall and he look to be a RB1A/B duo in 2025.

Manuel Haywood | 2021 | NC

Khamani Alexander* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Anderson Castle | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Arkansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 7.1 / 11.2 — SPP: 26.6 / 27.2 — OL:

Braylen Russell* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Rashod Dubinion QUES | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Russell handled most of the workload (20 carries) in Arkansas’ bowl game with Jackson and Dubinion out. He entered the portal and then returned to the program in December. Jackson has entered the NFL draft.



Rodney Hill | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Ja'Quinden Jackson QUES | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.7 / 10.5 — SPP: 23.9 / NA — OL:



Ja'Quez Cross | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Devin Spencer* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Wallace is out of eligibility.



Tyler Williams* | AR

Cedric Hawkins OFS | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

Zak Wallace | 2019 | AR

Arizona

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.9 / 16.1 — SPP: 28.6 / 25.8 — OL:

Ismail Mahdi | 2023 | TX

Rayshon Luke | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: Conley is out of eligibility. Merritt was ruled ineligible for the season in September, he is expected to enter the NFL draft. Mitchell transferred from Utah and will be in the mix to be RB1 in 2025. Mahdi transferred from Texas State.



Mike Mitchell | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Kedrick Reescano | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Brandon Johnson Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Jordan Washington* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Jacorey Merritt OFS | 2019 | AL

Quali Conley Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | CA

Arizona State

(HC / OC) PPG: 18.4 / 16.7 — SPP: 25.8 / NA — OL:

Kanye Udoh | 2023 | NJ

Kyson Brown | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Udoh tranfers in as a 1000-yard rusher from Army with two years of eligibility remaining. Brooks should be out of eligibility having played in four seasons with 5 games or more.

Alton McCaskill | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

George Hart | 2021 | LA

Jason Brown* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Key departures:

Cameron Skattebo | 2019 | CA

DeCarlos Brooks | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ

Army

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.4 / NA — SPP: 31 / NA — OL:



Noah Short | 2021 | CA

Tyrell Robinson Prob | 2020 | GA

Note: Leading rusher Kanye Udoh is headed to Arizona State.



Hayden Reed | 2022 | FL

AJ Williams | 2022 | GA

Miles Stewart | 2021 | LA

Dylan Armentout* | ⭐⭐ | OH

Jayden Walker* | TX

Trey Morris* | OH

Jack Kayser* | TX

Trey Tremba* | PA

Key departures:

Kanye Udoh | 2023 | NJ

Auburn

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.2 / NA — SPP: 26.3 / NA — OL:



Durell Robinson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Damari Alston | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Hunter is out of eligibility and will presumably try his hand at the NFL draft. Robinsons transfers in from UConn.

Jeremiah Cobb | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Sean Jackson | 2021| AL

Brian Battie OUT | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Jarquez Hunter | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Ball State

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.2 / 12.8 — SPP: 29.1 / 29.1 — OL:



Vaughn Pemberton | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | IL

Qua Ashley | 2022 | GA

Note: Ashley transferred in from Kennesaw State. Sloan, the former EKU transfer, is out of eligibility from what I can tell.

TJ Horton | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

Charlie Spegal | 2020 | ⭐⭐ | IN

Christian Davis Ques | 2023 | OH

DJ Williams* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Jalen Alexander* | IN

Key departures:

Braedon Sloan | 2021 | KY

Baylor

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.5 / 12.8 — SPP: 25.4 / 23.5 — OL:

Bryson Washington | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Dawson Pendergrass | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Washington took over the backfield midway through the season and looks to be the RB1 for 2025, but Pendergrass led the team in carries (21) in the bowl game. Richardson appeared in only four games this year so will be granted a redshirt.

Dominic Richardson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Richard Reese | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jordan Jenkins | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Joseph Dodds* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Boise State