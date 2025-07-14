Kill whoever stands in thy way, even if that be Lord God, or Buddha himself.

- Hattori Hanzo, Kill Bill Vol. I (2003)

Pigs, welcome in. This is the first and only set of TE rankings I’ve prepared for the 2025 season. Over the next few weeks, I’ll be releasing the final QB, RB, and WR rankings as well. You can find the previous versions of these rankings here:

There are 40 TEs discussed in this article.