The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.

Gather in to the tavern, my friends. In today’s ‘Monthly Round-Up’, I will cover at a high level the notable headlines, rumblings, and quotable quotes in College Football and their relevancy to CFF. These will include camp rumblings, notable transfer portal news (when applicable), and injury/suspension events.

If you’re reading this with an interest in CFB, I would encourage you (if you haven’t already) to join us over at the Pig Pen. In addition to getting content directly to your inbox, there is a group chat for subscribers.

Paid subscribers have full access to these monthly recap articles, which summarize information from a variety of sources into one succinct, concise document to keep you on the cutting edge of the CFF market. As a paid subscriber, you also have access to my quarterly rankings reports, paid exclusive articles that I publish (about one in of every four articles), and finally, full access to my weekly rankings and waiver wire reports during the season.

Spring Camp Rumblings

NOTE: I have been publishing separate reports covering the relevant details emerging from spring games, which you can find here.

This month’s section covers updates from: Indiana, UCF, Colorado State, SDSU, New Mexico, Cal, Baylor, Cincinnati, Arizona State, BYU, Notre Dame, Washington State, Oregon State, Boise State, Fresno State, Georgia Southern, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Mississippi State, UGA, Florida State, Clemson, TCU, Kansas State, West Virginia, FAU, Florida, Auburn, USC, ECU, SJSU, Texas A&M, App State, Alabama, USF, Tulane, New Mexico State, SMU, Tulsa, Miami, NC State, Ohio State, Kentucky, UVA, Washington, UCLA, South Carolina, Troy, Utah State, NIU, and Duke.

Indiana HC Curt Cignetti appears excited about QB transfer Kurtis Rourke , when asked about the depth chart: I am impressed with Rourke's progress, let's just say that . . . He just looks like the last two practices he's been functioning, looking like a high-level quarterback. An IU beat writer offered his view based on what he’s seen so far: Right now, Rourke seemingly leads the way behind center, with [Tayven] Jackson following behind.

Cignetti also commented on the IU WR room, mentioning that Donaven McCulley, who’s currently running with the second team, “needs to pick it up a little bit”. Cignetti mentioned that Elijah Sarratt, Miles Cross, and Myles Price have “been good”.

From a national beat writer on UCF freshman WR Bredell Richardson : UCF freshman wide receiver Bredell Richardson turned heads on Day 1 of spring camp this week. There is already buzz around Orlando that the rising star could move into an immediate starting role if he continues to trend upward.

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell spoke glowingly about QB Brayden Fowler Nicolosi : (Fowler-Nicolosi is) not the same kid . . . Everybody talks about the game slowing down, but it’s slowed down for him. He really sees his progressions. He understands when he can’t go to somebody . . . He’s the best freshman we’ve ever had with his performance last year.

An early April update from a beat reporter on the San Diego State offence: QB: Sophomore quarterback AJ Duffy continues to get first-team reps, though Lewis said he has not separated himself from the others competing at the position. RB : Senior Kenan Christon , who Lewis credited Saturday with “some nice, physical runs,” is the starting running back. WR : “When Ja’Shaun Poke is rocking and rolling, he flashes some good things,” Lewis said. Note : Colorado WR/TE transfer Michael Harrison does not arrive until summer.

From an update from New Mexico ’s camp, Andrew Henry is the “perceived” RB1, with Iowa State transfer Eli Sanders running third string.

A report from early Cal spring practices on the depth chart: QB — Fernando Mendoza is the a top the QB depth chart, RB — Jayden Ott is RB1 (as expected), with each of Javian Thomas , Justin Williams and Kadarious Callaway in a three-way split for RB2, WR — Trond Grizzell , Tobias Merriweather , and Mikey Matthews round out the starting three.



Baylor RBs coach Khenon Hall spoke about his approach to the rotation this year: I'm big on having a unit where we can use multiple guys. I'm a running back by committee type guy. If you've seen my past and my history — especially at SMU — we use multiple backs. Despite his previous comment, Hall did speak glowingly about Richard Reese : He's gonna get carries. I think he's gonna have an unbelievable season… He's a professional, he carries himself that way. And I think he's gonna have a really outbreaking season.

Baylor HC Dave Aranda spoke about the QB room: DeQuan Finn — he has an energy about him that is real, and I think guys are attracted to it. I think they're pulled in by it. Sawyer (Robertson) , same thing . . . They're going to be battling out — those guys are pushing each other. And I think it's a good competition and I think everyone knows kind of where it's at and what needs to come out of it.

Former Cincinnati four star QB Brady Drogosh is making the move to linebacker. “We all love him and we’ve got to find somewhere to get him on the field” said head coach Scott Satterfield .

An Arizona State beat writer commented on who has been impressing in spring camp so far, emphasizing WR Troy Omeire ’s performance: In recent decades, ASU may not have had a true wide receiver who looks better getting off the line of scrimmage and moving around the field than Omeire. He does a nice job getting into his route for a bigger wideout with how he creates leverage in his initial post-snap footwork, which presents a lot of challenges for corners in press technique.

The same ASU beat writer mentioned QB Sam Leavitt : It's clear that he's a good athlete for his size based on how well he moves and runs. He seemed to adjust to pressure well in his first week at ASU . . . He also executed read-option plays in a way that demonstrated defenses will have to be careful to account for his ability to keep the ball. When he takes off, he is a little quicker than I expected.

ASU RBs Cameron Skattebo , DeCarlos Brooks and Kyson Brown have each been rotating in with the first team at RB. Raleek Brown has been rotating with the 2s.

A BYU beat writer commented on each position group based on what he’s seen so far: QB — The quarterback situation isn't great, there is no two ways about it. Both [Ben] Retzlaff and [Gerry] Bohanon can play well enough to win games, but they're going to have to make serious strides in consistency before anyone feels really confident that BYU makes it back to a bowl game. RB — BYU feels a lot better about their running back room. [LJ] Martin is the obvious starter, there is no question about that. He had a strong true freshman campaign and is ready to build on that success this year. He has transformed his body and is more physically prepared to handle the rigors of a college football season. There is a lot of reason for BYU fans to feel confident in what Martin brings to the table. He can really play. WR — There is not a single receiver on the roster who is capable of being the breakout NFL star like Puka Nacua has been. If we're honest with ourselves, there probably isn't a receiver like Dax Milne on this team either. What this team does have, though, is a whole bunch of wide receivers who are capable of going off on any given week. TE: [ Keanu] Hill has converted over from the wide receiver spot and is already up to about 235 pounds. He is a true receiving threat from the tight end position and should give the BYU offense a chance to create a whole lot of mismatches this season. He will need to improve as a blocker, but the strides he has made so far are impressive. True freshman [ Ryner] Swanson looks like anything but a true freshman. He came to BYU physically ready for college football and has impressed the coaching staff since the minute he stepped on campus… and he will factor heavily into BYU's offensive plans this season. Swanson has NFL potential and will put that on full display this season.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love has been splitting practice reps between slot receiver and RB.

A recent WSU beat report noted that Carlos Hernandez has moved from the slot to the boundary, with Josh Meredith moving into a slot position. The report mentioned a strong connection between QB John Mateer and Meredith: The pads aren't on yet so you can take it with a grain of salt but Mateer's favorite target was wide receiver Josh Meredith , a fourth-year from San Diego standing 6-0, 180. The two connected three times, including on a couple deep post routes over the middle of the field. Meredith was running with the starters in the slot, with Kris Hutson on his other side. Kyle Williams was referred to as the “top returning wideout” in a report.

The same WSU beat report provided (based on their observations) what the Cougers depth chart looked like in practice: Source

An Oregon State beat report mentioned two WRs who were standing out early in spring: Trent Walker has had the opportunity to run with the first team and the junior receiver has certainly taken advantage of the chance. Walker is yet to drop a ball, made some very impressive catches and has arguably been the top receiving option for the Beavers this Spring. While the product of Beaverton High has 5 catches for 66 yards in his career, if Spring Camp is any indication those numbers will improve in a big way in 2024. Another receiver to keep an eye on, David Wells has really impressed so far. Wells flashed talent during Fall Camp a year ago and redshirted during his first year as a Beaver. Like Walker, the 6-foot-1 pass-catcher has ran exclusively with the first team in Valsin and Clemons absence and has been a favorite target of both Ben Gulbranson and Gevani McCoy . Wells is a favorite of wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson and is a candidate to push for a starting spot as a redshirt freshman.

Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy has seen more snaps under center with the starting unit than Ben Gulbranson and Gabarri Johnson .

An update from a Boise State (BSU) beat writer on the WR room: Latrell Caples is the only bonified starter of the group, someone who 100% will start week 1 at Georgia Southern. [ Cam ] Camper , Austin Bolt , Chase Penry , [ Chris ] Marshall , and Strachan will compete for the other two starting spots. Really, though, receiver is a group that has so many athletes subbing in and out that production from the group won’t necessarily be dominated by the starters. Everyone will get touches.

A BSU beat report commented on the QB position, cautioning those who may be expecting the job to be handed to Malachi Nelson : There are two additional QBs on the Bronco roster who won’t go down without a fight. Redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen and redshirt freshman CJ Tiller both have game experience under their belts and won’t just hand things over to the newcomer.

Per the G5Hive, a source within the BSU program expects RB Jambres Dubar to receive 12-14 carries per game.

While Fresno State QB Mikey Keene is the starter headed into 2024, a Fresno State beat report offered an interesting nugget on a name for the future: [Jayden] Mandal did toss a 20-yard touchdown that day. Head coach Jeff Tedford said afterward: “I was really impressed with Mandal today. For as young as he is and the balls he threw … the way he is seeing the field, he has a lot of gifts. He should still be in high school right now. This was a really, really important spring for him and I think he’s going to continue to flourish.”

Georgia Southern HC Clay Helton commented on the QB battle: Guys have shown sparks and flashes of playing really good football . . . I thought JC (French) did a really good job on Saturday. Then today, it was Dexter (Williams II) and (David) Dallas . Even the young buck Tyler Budge came in and did a good job. Now it's about them being consistent and bringing it day to day.

An interesting update from the first Texas Tech scrimmage: Offense picked up when it got the ball to WR Josh Kelly , who "made some amazing plays," [HC] Joey McGuire said.

An update from HC Josh Heupel on Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee’s first scrimmage: He’s been really good, just in practices leading up to it, being intentional, having conversations, making sure he’s getting on the same page with the skills guys, but also with the offensive line, growing and bringing energy to that group before a drive and during the course of it. I thought today, just the way he functioned and operated, controlled the huddle, controlled – we went into a four-minute situation at the end – understanding the play clock, game clock, all of that. Just functioned and operated extremely maturely today.

From the same beat report on Tennessee , some standouts at WR so far: Two players who caught the eye of some we talked to were Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell II and freshman Mike Matthews . The former had a good day and made some plays as he continues to settle in, while the latter got loose for a long touchdown.

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby recently spoke about the offensive skill positions, a snippet from a beat report: QB — “ I plan on it being established over spring”, Lebby said. Chris Parson and Michael Van Buren must fit into the State system. [Blake] Shapen is already there with a head start that will be difficult to top “He can make every throw on the field and keep plays alive with his feet… And he can do some things that you can’t coach. So I’m fired up about him.” RB — We have to continue to get better there. We don't have a ton of production in that room. It's not just the backs, it's everybody. We have to continue to get better. I like where Keyvone [ Lee ] is at. He has done a really good job. He's coachable. He's detail oriented. He's a big, physical guy who can do some things. WR — We want to be deep at that position so we can play with great tempo and really fast when we're out there. Perfect world, we want to play with seven to eight guys. There's been times we haven't been able to do that from a depth standpoint. But that's what we're trying to do.

UGA transfer WR London Humphrys has apparently been consistently impressing in practice. From a UGA insider: He actually looked like best WR on the field today. The transfer had like 3 or 4 TD’s and a source thought that all of them had come from Beck but wasn’t 100% sure. Either way, he was running with the first team and making plays while doing it. He’s coming on strong.

The same UGA source has reported rave reviews on sophomore RB Roderick Robinson , who figures to be RB2 behind Trevor Etienne : Roderick Robinson had a big day today. Every run he had in team drills was busted for a long gain. His vision is also improving and he’s in fantastic shape. Staff seems really excited about what he could be for UGA in 2024.

Notes from Florida State ’s first scrimmage on the QB position, the writer noted that “FSU seems to be in a good spot at QB”: QBs DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn both had their moments. Glenn's top-tier throws were probably a little more impressive, but Uiagalelei's ability to operate the offense given how little reps he's had managing it are quite encouraging… he's continued to surprise with some of his movement skills this spring. Luke Kromenhoek was indeed quite good given the context of it being his first scrimmage. He was incredibly sharp, I'm told, in the red-zone work at the end of the scrimmage, making some quick reads and well-placed throws to open receivers so that they could get some YAC.

Notes from Florida State ’s scrimmage on WR: Consistency still needs work at receiver. A couple of drops on the day. WR Malik Benson had a solid day. Hykeem Williams struggled to corral one ball, but made up for it later in the day with a physical YAC opportunity in which he shook off a tackler. The talent at WR has stood out, but consistency still isn't there.

The same FSU beat writer noted that “In general, FSU is happy with its RB group.” Jaylin Lucas looked "awesome" in some of the opportunities he got. Sounds like a strong spring continues. Kam Davis scored a touchdown, and also had a nice run-after-catch out of the flats for a chunk gain. He was described as a "grown man."

Clemson OC Garrett Riley spoke on some of the Tigers offensive personnel: WR Bryant Wesco — Bryant's done a nice job. Anytime as a freshman, the whole thing is just, can you handle mentally? And then just the grind, the speed of the game, transitioning at his position at receiver. [...] He's been able to mentally handle things, and I think he's a guy that's transitioned really well with the speed of the game. He's a kid that just doesn't — the moment's not too big for him. He just feels like that type of player to me, so I've been very pleased with his start. QB Cade Klubnik — Cade had a really nice day, he was consistent. Really sparked the whole day with the play he made with his feet, he found Wesco for a pretty nice one, a big play. And that just kind of sparked the whole day. So I was happy with Cade and how he kind of bounced back from last scrimmage. QB Christopher Vizzina 's doing a lot of really good things. He's improving, he's getting reps, you can tell he's becoming more confident every single day, but he kind of had a bad play. And the great thing you see in these scrimmages — he had a bad play today, and then he bounced back and had a great play after that. So that's always a good sign that you see from a quarterback.

A TCU beat writer on the RB outlook for 2024: Although I feel TCU fans will see a running back “by committee” early in the season, I predict [ Cameron ] Cook will emerge as the primary back as the season progresses.

A few more interesting comments from the same national beat writer: WVU WR Traylon Ray — West Virginia expects to rely heavily on its strong rushing attack in 2024, but the emergence of wide receiver Traylon Ray could lead to more balance offensively. The lengthy 6-foot-3, 193-pound sophomore caught 15 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the final eight games of the 2023 season. The Mountaineers do return nine of their top 10 pass-catchers from last year, but Ray appears to be a likely rising star primed to contribute as a potential leading receiver in 2024. KSU WR Jayce Brown — Quarterback Avery Johnson is the obvious name that comes to mind for Kansas State, but it is fellow soon-to-be sophomore Jayce Brown that could also be a rising star this spring. The 6-foot, 174-pound wideout appeared in 10 games and made six starts for the Wildcats in 2023. Brown caught a total of 27 passes for 437 yards and three touchdowns last season as a true freshman. He is the top returning pass-catcher for Kansas State in 2024 and expects to be a popular target for Johnson.

From a West Virginia practice report on the rotation of each skill position: Backfield No. 1: Garrett Greene and Jahiem White Backfield No. 2: Nicco Marchiol and CJ Donaldson (in green but active) Pass-catchers No. 1: Preston Fox outside on the left, Traylon Ray outside on the right, Jarel Williams in the slot and Will Dixon at tight end Pass-catchers No. 2: Hudson Clement outside on the left, Jaden Bray outside on the right, Rodney Gallagher in the slot and Noah Braham at tight end

A WVU beat writer commented on two name that stood out to him at WR: I watched [ Jaden] Bray for two reasons. First, he's new. Second, he gets your attention. He took reps inside and outside, and he's just a mature player. Mature frame. Mature route runner. He was inside for one rep and outside for the next, and he aced the routes Another one you can't help but watch is TJ Johnson . He's an inside receiver, from warmups to the drills. They're on him about starting his routes and selling one action to create an opening for another, which is to be expected. He makes catches, though. I'd say he has good or soft hands and cradles the ball into his body when he can. But he's unique in this group.

WVU HC Neal Brown also mentioned Jaden Bray when speaking about the incoming transfers: They came to play. That's why they transferred. They're all anxious, but there's usually a big jump between Practice One and Practice Two. Bray had that. He's a really good blocker, too . . . He's got some strength to him. He looks like a long, lean guy, but he's got some raw power. He's had success at Oklahoma State, and he knows he's capable and talented enough to have a lot more success . . . He came in and worked extremely hard. He's a natural ball-catcher but also just a really good football player.

From a practice report from FAU on the RB rotation: [ Zuberi] Mobley stands out as the leader of the group barring injury. Last year, he played a limited role as the third option behind Larry McCammon III and Kobe Lewis, appearing in the opening three games before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. [ CJ] Campbell deserves the attention FAU bestowed upon him when he transferred from Florida State to join the Owls. Last year, he made 10 appearances on the field . . . his standout performance occurred against North Alabama on November 18th, where he rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on just three carries, including a remarkable 70-yard run. Acquiring a skilled running back from the ACC, the Owls may witness Campbell vying for a prominent role in the rotation.

Practice reports from Florida’s 247 Sports page have stated that WR Chimere Dike and QB Graham Mertz are showing a strong connection early on, and that Dike, Eugene Wilson and Kahleil Jackson are the expected starting three at WR. Napier said this about Wilson after a strong spring game: “We’re going to get our money’s worth out of Tre Wilson”

Florida ’s ON3 staff reported in early April that RB Montrell Johnson Jr. led the pack at running back, getting the majority of the first-team reps.

From that same Florida ON3 report, a little tidbit on freshman QB DJ Lagway : The freshman had a rough week of practice and that continued on Saturday. We’re seeing some growing pains early on with Lagway, which is part of the process for freshmen.

Auburn incoming freshman WR Cam Coleman has apparently been impressing early on in camp, showing good rapport with starting QB Payton Thorne : Cam Coleman is just different. You’ll keep hearing it, but the way he moves for his size, his acceleration is smooth, he’s just different. What a prospect. Note : As of early April, Coleman was running with the first team, along with Robert Lewis/Jay Fair and Sam Jackson .

From a report projecting USC ’s WR room: [Kyron] Hudson , [Duce] Robinson and [Ja’Kobi Lane] seem set to compete for the wide snaps Rice and Singer accumulated last season. [Makai] Lemon and [Zachariah] Branch undoubtedly have their eyes on the slot snaps Washington and Williams played. None of this is set in stone, but on paper, it’s not hard to project where these receivers will start this spring.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke about the RB room: We’re going to be just fine there, that’s going to be a good room. Excited, I think Woody [Marks’] come in and been a good leader and a great example for the room. We didn’t play him a ton today, but he’s played a lot of ball, but he’s been really good for us this spring. I’ve talked previous about Quinten [Joyner] , I think Quinten’s going to be a really big part of what we do. I really do. I think he had one carry today and he pops it. I tell you, he pops one every day.

Practice reports out of ECU suggest that a name is emerging in the WR room: The most consistent presence of the scrimmage at receiver was Winston Wright Jr. , who made a few nifty grabs across the middle, including in traffic, and showed the ability to catch the short throws and get upfield. He's got to be the leading candidate to lead the team in catches this fall. Note: Transfers Jake Garcia and Katin Houser are competing for the starting job.

A few notes from SJSU ’s spring practices: QB — By all accounts, all six quarterbacks are still getting an even shot. RB — A lot of buzz for newcomer Floyd Chalk so far. The room is thin and he’s taking the lead. Note : those who read the March report will recall that Chalk’s name came up in that one too.

From a beat writer on Texas A&M ’s program looking bigger and stronger this year, in particular one name at RB stood out in terms of offseason transformation: Rueben Owens had to play as a true freshman last season and didn't live up to his five star rating in part due to a lack of physicality. He just wasn't strong to do some of the things necessary at the position. He's now bigger and more defined with the physical appearance of someone who has been in an off season program. You can see that translate into more power and even explosion within the drills.

From an interview on the G5 Hive, an App State beat writer mentioned that RB Kanye Roberts is expected to be the first guy out when the Mountaineers play in 2024, adding that he was very impressive early in camp. He also mentioned that WR Kaedin Robinson was “unstoppable” in camp.

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer offered some comments on presumed QB1 Jalen Milroe : Jalen Milroe brings a unique skill set. He's dual-threat and can do a lot of things with his legs. He's got an extremely strong arm, continues to learn the offense and is getting more comfortable.

From an Alabama beat writer on three young skill players: WR Germie Bernard — The early returns on the Washington transfer have been overwhelmingly positive. Malachi Moore compared him to a former Crimson Tide great. So now it's time to see what he looks like in an Alabama uniform and whether he continues to be a Swiss Army knife, not just catching passes but rushing the football and returning punts and kicks, as he did with the Huskies. TE Caleb Odom — No receiver and no newcomer has created quite as much buzz as Odom. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, he towers over most defensive backs. During the last scrimmage, sources said he had an impressive jump-ball touchdown pass in the end zone. We'll see if he can make another jaw-dropping play on Saturday. RB Richard Young — Coaches and teammates have raved about his growth, particularly during the bowl practices in December. It will be interesting to see if he's come along enough to merit the kind of touches that will lead to a true three-man rotation at the position.

Alabama RB Jamorian Miller was named the Alabama spring game MVP as he carried the ball eight times for 83 yards and two scores.

A USF beat writer recently previewed the offensive depth chart, with Byrum Brown (as expected) starting at QB, backed up by Israel Carter , RB1 held by Kelley Joiner , backed up by Nayquan Wright and K’Wan Powell ; the WR roles were: Alex Atkins (slot), Michael Brown-Stephens (boundary), Jaden Alexis (boundary).

From an update on Tulane ’s early spring practices: RB Makhi Hughes — I’m convinced that Makhi Hughes has gotten way better, which says a lot. On the first drive of the day, the offense was in a 3rd and about 15 at midfield when Joe Craddock called on Hughes for a draw. Hughes went on to break three tackles before easily winning a foot race to the endzone. After practice last week, he told me that he felt like he had gained a lot of speed over the summer, which was clearly evident by this breakaway run. WR Shazz Preston — Shazz Preston has a real chance to be the best receiver ever to put on a Tulane uniform when it’s all said and done. Receiver looks to be the deepest position on offense, with Preston as the number one option. WR Mario Williams — Wide receiver Mario Williams is going to be a difference maker. He can separate and is very good in making yards after the catch WR Shaun Nicholas — It absolutely blows my mind that Shaun Nicholas should still be taking high school classes right now. The early enrollee continues to show flashes of greatness, using his 6’4” frame to go up and make plays on the ball against more experienced defenders.

New Mexico State ’s QB room is wide open, from a report: NMSU has a completely new-looking quarterback room with Deuce Hogan , Brandon Nunez , Parker Awad, Jeff Davison , and Paul Cieremans vying for the starting spot in 2024.

SMU OC Casey Woods recently spoke about the offence: Standouts : I think [QB] Kevin Jennings has done a nice job trying to lead our team and doing that. I think we’ve got talented receivers and talented running backs and [TE] RJ (Maryland )’s continuing to get better and better every year. Update on QB Preston Stone: I think when we first started this thing and he was first getting through all the rehab piece, he’s right on schedule exactly where he needs to be. So there’s no reason to force or push. WR Jordan Hudson : I hope we get it to him a lot. He’s a stud man. He’s obviously got a skill set that’s incredibly similar to recent NFL players that we’ve had here at that position. It certainly makes me feel better to look up and he’s in the game and we’ve got an opportunity to get a ball to him. WR Roderick Daniels Jr: Junior’s been awesome. It’s not going to change radically from what it was last year. I think that he’s a guy that is an incredibly versatile player that lined up at four different positions for us last year . . . he’s a touch guy, so we’ve got to put him in different positions to make sure that he gets a chance to get the ball.

LSU HC Brian Kelly recently provided some nuggets from spring ball: WR Kyren Lacy — He learned a lot last year watching Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas and the way they came to practice every day. He said, 'I can do this, too.' I'm really proud of him and happy for him. He's going to have a breakout season because of it. It's just the way he takes over practice. It's going to translate into great success for him. Run vs. Pass — We want to focus specifically on the run game and the play action off of the run game. That's been a huge emphasis for us. We have to be centered more with tailback runs, making up for the loss of Jayden Daniels, who picked up quite a bit of yardage for us. RBs Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams — He [Jackson] cares. He wants to do well. What we've been balancing is his workload. We have two scholarship backs in spring ball. We want to be careful with Josh Williams. He's a guy that is so important to us. TE Mason Taylor — He's a player we're going to count on much more than we did last year. He's going to be a central figure in what we do and Garrett looks to him as well. I think you have that and in this offense, the tight end will be featured quite regularly. TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton — I think we've always felt like he was going to be a dynamic presence as a pass catcher. It was feeling more comfortable with the structure of the offense and understanding what to do and how to do it and then becoming more physical as a blocker. I think he's established that this spring. Will he unseat Mason? No. But can he complement him? Yes.

From a Toledo beat report on the QB position: The obvious conclusion for most UT observers is that Tucker Gleason is the guy. But John Alan Richter has been a curiosity since he stepped foot on campus two years ago and, according to sources, redshirt freshman RJ Johnson III has turned heads this spring.

From a report out of Tulsa, head coach Kevin Wilson said this on WR Braylin Presley : Braylin Presley is playing with more confidence and catching the ball much better… He should have a pretty positive role in what we’re doing. He’s had a good spring.

Tulsa QB Kirk Francis took first team reps in the team’s scrimmage. Cardell Williams remains out due to shoulder surgery. Note from scrimmage : Francis made 2 terrific throws. Hit TE Connor Vaughn w/beautiful touch pass over middle for 25.. then, in 3rd & long coverage drill, unleashed a 50 yarder for Malachai Jones. Big time toss.

Tulsa HC Kevin Wilson said WR Malachai Jones will be moving to DB.

From a Miami beat report on the QB competition: Washington State transfer Cam Ward is the unquestioned starter after a strong spring. Reese Poffenbarger , an experienced transfer from FCS program Albany, began the spring as the top back-up, but in this second half of spring, second-year quarterback Emory Williams , who started two games in 2023, started splitting reps with Poffenbarger. Jacurri Brown is UM's other talented back-up on the roster and the writing appears to be on the wall that his talents might be best served at a program that runs a system that plays to his strengths. Brown is an improving passer, but his skills best suit a RPO based offense. (Brown hit the portal later in the month).

From the same Miami report on an impressive freshman (who has TE eligibility on Fantrax): Early enrollee freshman Elija Lofton is already one of the best 'football players' on the team. Lofton signed with Miami as a tight end / H-back out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, but his smoothest path to playing time might be at running back, where he has emerged as the best option this spring (with experienced players like Mark Fletcher and Ajay Allen being held out this spring and Henry Parrish deciding to enter the portal).

NC State HC Dave Doeren spoke after the spring game about the offence: It was a good day throwing and catching the football. It’s a lot different when you’re not just trying to figure out ways to get [ Kevin Concepcion ] the ball. There’s a lot more things we can do with the football now on offense, so that was fun to see.

From an Ohio State beat report on the expected WR rotation: [ Brandon] Inniss ' promotion into the starting slot role comes with the plan to move Emeka Egbuka around more this fall. The senior is one of two receivers, along with Tate, that co-offensive coordinator and position coach Brian Hartline said he is comfortable playing at different spots due to their experience. Although Egbuka will still line up in the slot at times in 2024, he will also play in the X and Z receiver positions at times.

Kentucky OC Bush Hamden spoke about the RB1 battle: It’s been a solid group. Not necessarily one guy just day in and day out jumping off as the clear favorite. Chip [Trayanum] ’s been a tremendous addition to this program. He’s a pro, he knows what it looks like. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye is really doing a nice job. We’ve talked about Jason Patterson and him coming along.

UVA RB Kobe Pace has apparently been having a strong spring, and is expected to fill the shoes left by behind by Mike Hollins and Perry Jones : "Kobe's had one of the best springs of any player we have," quarterback Tony Muskett said. "He can be an every-down back. He developed his speed, he developed his vision, his cutting ability, but then also he's a threat out of the backfield." "I do [still see him as being star-caliber] because the ability of him out of the backfield, and then I saw Kobe take a step as an efficient runner," OC Des Kitchings said. "I think he can create some explosive plays for us."

From a UW beat report: Though he’s mostly spent this spring with the No. 2 offense, [Jeremiah] Hunter made a number of impressive catches during Thursday’s practice and obviously has the experience and career production necessary to make you believe he’ll be a major factor for the Huskies this season. It couldn’t be more obvious that Fisch and staff are sky-high on [Demond] Williams . Through five practices, he continues to shine with both an impressive arm and with quick mobility when he decides to tuck and run. He certainly appears to be taking command of the backup job.

From a UCLA beat report: Keegan Jones looks like the most effective running back, which is crazy to think about since he wasn't even utilized as a running back last season. He looks far more dynamic than the starter from last season, T.J. Harden, even though Foster said they're 1A and 1B at the moment. Receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala continues to flash with his quick-twitch. For being pretty big, he's probably the quickest receiver – in a group of what shapes up to be a pretty quick group.

South Carolina QB Shane Beamer emphasized that there still isn't a clear separation among the quarterbacks after the team’s second scrimmage.

South Carolina true freshman WR Mazeo Bennett has been impressing the staff. From a report: One player who truly shone during the scrimmage was Mazeo Bennett . Beamer couldn't help but commend Bennett for his exceptional performance, noting that his play had captivated everyone saying "you really noticed him". Bennett's unwavering consistency and significant impact on the field left the coaching staff most impressed.

New Troy HC Gerad Parker said that the Trojans would look to try and replace the loss of production [from Kimani Vidal ] with a running back committee.

Utah State HC Blake Anderson indicated that Spencer Petras has won the starting job at quarterback.

NIU beat report on TE/WR Grayson Barnes : “He’s definitely a chess piece, a guy we can put in a variety of spots,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. “Very smart, very detailed, and that’s very important for the chemistry with the quarterback. And he’s a guy that we certainly need to make sure we game plan for him. We’ve put him in a lot of spots in practice to see how far we can stretch him and the things he’s capable of.”

From a beat report on Duke WR Jordan Moore : Senior wide receiver Jordan Moore is going to get so many opportunities to excel this season. Partly because there will be a lot of balls thrown his way in this offense and partly because of his abilities. The story of how he started off as a quarterback and transitioned to wide receiver is well documented at this point. In his first full year as a wide receiver, he was named second team All-ACC. “I think this offense is tailor-made for him. I think he's got a chance to put up big numbers this year, head coach Manny Diaz said.



Injury & Suspension News

Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) will miss the remainder of Rutgers' spring camp.

Alabama WR Jalen Hale will miss spring practice with a “significant knee injury” and is expected to miss the majority if not all of next season.

South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders (shoulder) said that he expects to be ready by South Carolina's fall camp.

Florida State WR Malik Benson was carted to the locker room with an apparent left foot injury in Florida State's Saturday spring game.

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan left practice with a leg injury on Saturday, and is expected to be out for the rest of spring. The injury is apparently “minor” and McMillan is expected to be back before the season.

Arizona State WR Xavier Guillory , who missed the program's final six games with a foot injury, will not be fully available for spring practices due to surgery.

OSU WR Brandon Inniss is apparently in a walking boot and missed OSU’s spring game.

SMU QB Preston Stone has officially been cleared for full practice participation.

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton (shoulder) is expected to make his return during Red Raiders' summer camp.

Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers (foot) is expected to be good to go by July.

Purdue TE Max Klare is back from the ankle injury he sustained in the 2023 season.

Nevada RB Sean Dollars suffered a significant upper body injury during the spring game and was carted off the field.

Nevada RB Pat Garwo has been sidelined for spring camp due to lingering leg injuries from last season but is expected to be full healthy for fall camp.

OU WR Jalil Farooq (foot) has been seen wearing a cast on his left foot during spring ball.

Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson underwent an undisclosed surgery this offseason that has mostly held him out of spring camp.

Iowa TE Luke Lachey (leg) is participating in Iowa's spring practice.

Texas A&M WR Jabre Barber is set to have surgery on his foot and is expected to “miss several months”.

Notre Dame WR Jayden Thomas (undisclosed) continues to be limited during Notre Dame's spring practice.

Ole Miss WR Ayden Williams is working his way back from surgery for a lower body injury.

Texas Tech WR Micah Hudson (knee surgery) is expected to be back by July.

Mississipi State TE Seydou Traore (transfer) has been fully cleared to play this fall.

SMU WR KeShawn Smith (knee) is expected to be back by summer.

UCF QB KJ Jefferson was arrested for speeding and may face a suspension from the UCF staff.

Wake Forest QB Michael Kern will miss spring practice.

Florida TE Arlis Boardingham underwent a minor corrective sports hernia surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Boise State WR Cam Camper (knee) is expected to be ready for fall camp.

UAB WR Iverson Hooks (knee) is scheduled to be healthy in the fall.

Tulsa WR Marquis Shoulders (foot) did not partake in Tulsa's spring game.

Tulsa WR Devan Williams (undisclosed) did not play in the spring game due to a lingering injury from the 2023 season.

Houston QB Donovan Smith (shoulder) is ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery.

Kentucky WR Jamori Maclin (undisclosed) has been sidelined for much of Kentucky's spring practice.

Illinois RB Josh McCray (neck) is healthy for Illinois' spring practice.

Kent State HC Kenni Burns mentioned during his spring press conference that Ky Thomas (undisclosed) is back in the mix at running back during spring ball.

Oklahoma State WR Dezhaun Stribling (arm) is wearing a non-contact jersey in spring ball and is on track to be ready for fall camp.

South Alabama WR Devin Voisin (knee) missed spring practice but is aiming to return during South Alabama's summer workouts.

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty suffered a minor hamstring tweak during Boise State's spring game.

Arizona State WR Troy Omeire was seen in a walking boot for the spring game.

Transfer Portal

If you find these article helpful and appreciate the work I do, please share these amongst your network. Your support is greatly appreicated. Thank you!

Link to My Other Content in April

Twitter

Share