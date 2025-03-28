Monthly Round-Up: March 2025 PT. II
More updates from March.
The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.
Pigs, welcome back—gather in, make yourself comfortable, call in sick from work etc. etc. because we have yet another jam packed edition of the monthly round up series. This is the second edition of the March monthly recap. You can find the other one here.
I’ve made the last one from 2024 free here for a preview to subscribers of what you can expect with these articles.
Notable Coaching Changes
Stanford has fired head coach Troy Taylor.
Kent State head coach Kenni Burnes has been placed on administrative leave. He will still handle administration operations related to football during this time. OC Mark Carney will handle on-field duties.
Notable Transfer News
Texas A&M WR Micah Hudson is back in the portal.
Campbell (FCS) WR Sincere Brown (1028 yards, 12 scores) is in the portal,
Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee is in the portal.
Former Mississippi State/UGA WR RaRa Thomas has signed with Troy.
Division II. national champion RB Kannon Katzer from Ferris State is in the portal and is reportedly heavily considering UTEP.
Georgia State QB Zach Gibson is in the portal.
Georgia State RB Freddie Brock is in the portal.
Baylor RB Richard Reese is in the portal.
UMass RB CJ Hester is in the portal.
Spring Camp News
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said this about RB Jackson Acker:
He's one of those guys that I think is in a position to have an incredible year. I think a lot of things that we're doing have a better chance for him to be put in a position where he can highlight the things that give him the greatest chance, not only to help us, but to have a future in this game."
From Wisconsin practice notes in late march:
Wide receivers impressed early
Returning wideout Trech Kekahuna displayed his versatility and ability to make big plays down the seam, with some impressive grabs through coverage. Star senior Vinny Anthony also picked up some key grabs, while transfer Jayden Ballard flashed with some impressive plays downfield.
Notes out of Clemson’s camp on the RBs:
If you were to ask me who will lead the Tigers in carries this season, I'd still probably point to true freshman Gideon Davidson. But Adam Randall gives Clemson a very intriguing option out of the backfield, one that not only could act as a short-yardage bruiser, but also a receiving threat.
Adam Randall is listed as a back on the official roster. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Swinney said Randall wanted to be Julio Jones when he got to the college level. Now entering his final year on campus, he's looking to carve out a role at running back.
I'm not sure there will be much of a status update with Keith Adams Jr. and Jarvis Green, but Jay Haynes will play into the equation once he returns from the ACL injury he suffered in December. David Eziomume has a bright future, but the big back still has to earn the trust of the staff.
A note from 247 Sports on WVU RB Jaheim White and rumours of him transferring: