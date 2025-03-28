The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.

This is the second edition of the March monthly recap.



Notable Coaching Changes

Stanford has fired head coach Troy Taylor .

Kent State head coach Kenni Burnes has been placed on administrative leave. He will still handle administration operations related to football during this time. OC Mark Carney will handle on-field duties.

Notable Transfer News

Texas A&M WR Micah Hudson is back in the portal.

Campbell (FCS) WR Sincere Brown (1028 yards, 12 scores) is in the portal,

Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee is in the portal.

Former Mississippi State/UGA WR RaRa Thomas has signed with Troy .

Division II. national champion RB Kannon Katzer from Ferris State is in the portal and is reportedly heavily considering UTEP .

Georgia State QB Zach Gibson is in the portal.

Georgia State RB Freddie Brock is in the portal.

Baylor RB Richard Reese is in the portal.

UMass RB CJ Hester is in the portal.

Spring Camp News