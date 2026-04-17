鹰翔四月，春风借翼。

(When the eagle soars in April, the spring wind lends its wings.)

— Ancient Chinese Proverb, anonymous

You can expect depth chart orderings and notes on all 137 FBS programs for the RB position in this document.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and CFB Depth. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

The recruiting ranking of each player is derived from ON3 or 247Sports.

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring/fall camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out/OFS — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2024, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low. Data is provided by Joe from Purple Reign.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line. These figures are provided by CFBWinningEdge.

The PPG and OL numbers relate to the OL and coaching staff who coached the team in 2025. These numbers will be updated later in the offseason when the smoke clears.***

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Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.3 / 16.6 — OL: 65%



Daniel Hill | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Note: Alabama struggled to run the ball in 2025, in part due to a problematic OL, but also lack of playmakers at RB. Notes out of the spring game were not encouraging on either fronts. Crowell is in a boot currently (April 13).



Akylin Dear | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Traeshawn Brown | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Khalifa Keith | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Ezavier Crowell QUES | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.5 / 14.5 — OL: 55%

Owen Allen | 2023 | TX

Travis Wood (FB) | 2024 | ⭐⭐ | CA

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence. Service academies are particularly challenging to track eligibility and should have more info as offseason continues. 2026 Spring roster shows most of the 2025 room cleared out, excluding Owen Allen and Travis Wood. Kemper Hodges is still on the team but listed a QB. Players listed with (FB) are designated fullbacks on the roster.



Oswaldo Morales | 2025 | TX

Rocco Conti | 2023 | OH

Jalen Rashad Turner | 2023 | GA

Omar Elias (FB) | 2024 | KS

Jacob Doyle (FB) | 2025 | IA

Cade Palmer (FB) | 2025 | CO

Gage LaDue (FB) | 2024 | TN

Luke Ruah (FB) | 2024 | OK

Price Davis (FB) | 2025 | TN

Key departures:

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.3 / NA — OL: 36%



Jordan Gant | 2022 | FL

Sean Patrick | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Note: Sean Patrick started the year as the RB1, but Tennessee State transfer Jordan Gant took over when he was injured and never looked back. Gant is Akron’s first 1000 yard rusher since 2008, and (as of writing this) is still on Akron’s roster for 2026. Curry looks to have preserved his redshirt.

Marquese Williams QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Taven Curry | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Chris Gee QUES | 2023 | TX

Luke Reed | 2025 | OH

Key departures:

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.8 / NA — OL: 26%

Jaquari Lewis | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Kanye Roberts QUES | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: True freshman Jaq Lewis took over as the bellcow late in the year and enters ‘26 as the expected starter. Roberts missed 2025 with an ACL injury and will return in 2026.



Max Guest | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Treyaun Webb | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

J’Marion Burnette | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Arkansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.8 / 10.5 — OL: 56%



Sutton Smith | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Braylen Russell | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Note: Sutton Smith followed new head coach Ryan Silverfield from Memphis. Russell is now full go in practice (as of April, 2026). Sutton Smith was seen catching passes from QB AJ Hill in spring practice. Silverfield recently said this about him: “Sutton is someone our staff is very familiar with. He’s a dynamic runner.”



Jasper Parker | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Markeylin Batton | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cam Settles | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

TJ Hodges | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.1 / 10.8 — OL: 55%



Kenyon Clay | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Devin Spencer | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Cross suffered a season ending knee injury in 2025, and is now in the portal. Clay was interviewed with the head coach earlier in April as part of spring ball updates. Sounds like he and Spencer will split most of the work.



Ezell Jolly | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Nasir Allen | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Damon Sisa | 2024 | TN

Corey Reddick | 2022 | FL

Solomon Baggett | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Key departures:

Ja’Quez Cross QUES | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Tyler Williams | 2022 | AR

Cedric Hawkins QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Arizona

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.8 / 13.2 — OL: 50%



Kedrick Reescano QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Quincy Craig QUES | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: Reescano and Craig were both recently interviewed as an update on spring ball. This is a good indicator that they are expected to be the starters.



Wesley Yarbrough | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cornelius Warren | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Mike Mitchell QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Antwan Roberts | 2023 | TN

Key departures:

Ismail Mahdi | 2023 | TX

Arizona State

(HC / OC) PPG: 20.4 / 18.9 — OL: 67%



Kyson Brown | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Marquis Gillis | 2022 | DE

Note: Kyson Brown opened the year as the starter but fell to injury. Raleek Brown took over, but has since transferred to Texas. Avit and Gillis are promotions from lower divisions. Gillis has apparently been impressive in spring camp, as has freshman Cardae Mack.



David Avit | 2024 | MD

Demarius Robinson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Jason Brown | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Cardae Mack | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Kanye Udoh | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Raleek Brown | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Army

(HC / OC) PPG: 10 / 13.2 — OL: 43%



Jake Rendina | 2023 | MT

Carson Smith | 2024 | MD

Note: Service academies roster a lot of ‘RBs’ and are the most difficult to track beyond the top two or three starters. Nwawuihe does not currently have RB eligibility on Fantrax (listed as QB). He had a big bowl game as a runner. I’m tentatively listing him here for now, but it is not clear what position eligibility he’ll get. Army rosters RBs and ‘SBs’ that also operate as runners out of the backfield.



Godspower Nwawuihe* | 2025 | TX

Briggs Bartosh QUES | 2023 | MO

Demani Stewart | 2025 | TX

Jayden Walker (SB) | 2024 | TX

Brady Mott (SB) | 2023 | CA

Lloyd Benson (SB) | 2023 | LA

BJ Alleyne (SB) | 2025 | DE

Chase Knox (SB) | 2024 | DE

Key departures:

Auburn

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.9 / 16.5 — OL: 88%



Jeremiah Cobb | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Bryson Washington QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Cobb returns after playing the starting role in 2025. Davenport transferred from USF. B. Washington was a star at Baylor, and will form what is likely to be a committee with Cobb, Davenport and Mabsen in ‘26.

Nykahi Davenport | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Omar Mabsen | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Tae Meadows | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Alvin Henderson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Justin Jones | 2021 | AL

Key departures:

Damari Alston PROB | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Durell Robinson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Ball State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.9 / NA — OL: 17%

Jalen Bonds | 2025 | ⭐⭐ | IN

Johnny Thompson Jr. | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: Thompson transferred from Kansas. Starter Q. Ashley remains in the portal as of April 15.



TJ Horton QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

Elijah Jackson | 2022 | IN

Jalen Alexander | 2024 | IN

DJ Williams | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Key departures:

Qua Ashley | 2022 | GA

Baylor

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.9 / 14.0 — OL: 76%



Caden Knighten | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Micheal Turner | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Watson converted from WR to RB. Sounds like all of the injured RBs (Knighton, Turner, Pendergrass) are back full go now. The RBs coach spoke about each of the RBs here.



Dawson Pendergrass | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jacorey Watson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Ryelan Morris | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

HD Davis | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Bryson Washington | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Joseph Dodds | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Boise State

(HC / OC) PPG: 35.1 / 31.2 — OL: 79%



Dylan Riley | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Sire Gaines | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: The PPG average is skewed by one season of data and does not incorporate 2025 yet. Goff joins from Pitt, Stewart from Kansas. Spring reports suggest both Riley and Gaines will share RB1 duties this offseason.



Juelz Goff | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Harry Stewart | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Ethan Mikita Ques | 2022 | ID

Keilan Chavies | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Mariyon Sloan | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Malik Sherrod | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Jambres Dubar PROB | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Greg Ard | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Boston College

(HC / OC) PPG: 16.8 / 11.9 — OL: 52%



Evan Dickens | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Nolan Ray | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Note: Dickens transferred from Liberty after a very productive season. Ray from Maryland. Star RB Turbo Richard transferred to IU.



Jordan McDonald | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Bo MacCormack | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MA

Mekhi Dodd | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MA

Sedric Addison | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Turbo Richard | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Vaughn Pemberton | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | IL

Alex Broome Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Bowling Green

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / NA — OL: 74%

Austyn Dendy | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Nakai Amachree QUES | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI



Note: Dendy became the bellcow in November.



Leo Kemp | 2023 | CA

PaSean Wimberly PROB | 2020 | OH

Tristin Blackmon | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL



Key Departures:

Buffalo

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.8 / 15.0 — OL: 60%



Terrance Shelton | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WI

Messiah Burch | 2023 | NY

Note: Henderson is out of eligibility. Not a lot of updates out of UB camp yet.



James McNeil Jr. | 2024 | NY

Nino Hill | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Devare Mathis | 2022 | NY

Chase Enlow | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Key Departures:

Al-Jay Henderson | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Lamar Sperling | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

BYU

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.6 / 15.6 — OL: 54%

LJ Martin PROB | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Sione I Moa | 2024 | CA

Note: Star RB LJ Martin is still recovering from shoulder surgery in 2025, not participating in early spring drills, but has been upgraded to PROB from QUES. Sione Moa is back full go.



Pokaiaua Haunga | 2024 | UT

Cale Breslin | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV

Kingston Keanaaina | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Devaughn Eka | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | UT

Key Departures:

California

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.9 / 16.5 — OL: 20%



Adam Mohammed | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ

Ashten Emory | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: A lot of turnover in this room. Mohammed joins from UW and is early betting favourite to assume RB1 role. Emory came from UTEP. Mohammed was recently singled out by QB JKS in an interview.



LJ Johnson QUES | 2021 |⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jamaal Wiley | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Carter Vargas | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Dean-Taylor Chapman | 2023 | CA

Anthony League | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Jayden Parker QUES | 2024 | CA

Victor Santino | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key Departures:

Kendrick Raphael | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Brandon High | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Central Florida (UCF)

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.1 / NA — OL: 25%



Duke Watson | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Landen Chambers | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Chambers promoted from FCS. Watson, Chambers, and Swint are the top three players mentioned out of spring ball.



Tavion Swint | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Agyeman Addae | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Kaj Baker | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Arthur Lewis | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key Departures:

Central Michigan

(HC / OC) PPG: 5.8 / NA — OL: 53%



Vaughn Blue | 2023 | SC

Brock Townsend | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI



Jakivion Calip QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Germanuel Tanelus | 2022 | FL

Nahree Biggins QUES | 2020 | NJ

Mekhi Jenkins | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Jayel Harris | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Traverse Moore | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Key departures:

Trey Cornist | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Charlotte

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.4 / 15.9 — OL: 23%



Jariel Cobb QUES | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Henry Rutledge QUES| 2021 | NC

Note: Gainey transferred to LSU. Perteet is a late transfer from CCO. In 2024, he ran for 1223 yards and 13 scores on 5.3 yards-per-carry (230 touches) in JuCo.



Khamani Alexander | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

D’Mariun Perteet | 2023 | MS

Tre McLeod | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Chance Williams | 2022 | LA

Key departures:

Rod Gainey | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

CJ Stokes | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Cincinnati

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.5 / 13.7 — OL: 36%



Zion Johnson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Zylan Perry | 2022 | LA

Note: Satterfield indicated that Zion Johnson will open spring as the starter. Another writer said that in his opinion, the most likely to start is Perry.

Cole Tabb | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Gi’Bran Payne | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Cade Wolford | 2024 | ⭐⭐ | OH

Jayzon Thompson | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Key departures:

Clemson

(HC / OC) PPG: 18.7 / 15.5 — OL: 82%

Gideon Davidson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Chris Johnson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: HC Dabo Swinney recently stated that SMU transfer Chris Johnson has gained around 10 pounds since joining the team. He praised his work ethic in the weight room after arriving to the program looking “like a guy that ain’t been serious about being great.” I’d (VP) still give the odds to Davidson to be RB1, with CJ as a change of pace option behind him as things currently stand.



David Eziomume | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Jay Haynes QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Jarvis Green QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Key departures:

Adam Randall QUES | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Keith Adams | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | UT

Coastal Carolina

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.3 / 9.0 — OL: 72%



Daelen Alexander | 2023 | TX

Jaden Allen-Hendrix | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Note: Alexander joins from Rice. ARK transfer Rodney Hill no longer on the spring roster.



Dominic Knicely | 2025 | VA

Jevon Edwards | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Key departures:

Colorado

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.0 / 6.6 — OL: 49%



Damian Henderson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Micah Welch | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Henderson, the former CSU/Sacramento St. RB led the team in rushing during the spring game.



Richard Young | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

DeKalon Taylor | 2022 | TX

Jaquail Smith | 2025 ] CA

Cam Newton | 2026 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Dallan Hayden | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Simeon Price | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Colorado State

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.6 / 11.6 — OL: 44%

Mel Brown | 2022 | GA

Durell Robinson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Note: Mel Brown was praised by the head coach Jim Mora during the spring game. Sounds like he’s in poll position for RB1 duties.