In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.

- Mark Twain, writer

This iteration of the spring game recap series includes notes from spring games that occurred between April 25 and May 2.

These teams include: ARK, ORST, BSU, OU, AU, AKRON, ARKST, UNCC, FRESNO, IOWA, NM, NMS, SMHU, TXST, WSU, WMU, WYO, UW, UCF, UCLA, & SDSU.

You can find the previous version here:

One thing to note is that the quality of intel coming out of these games highly varies per program. Some places have a lot of coverage, and some don’t. And even when intel is available, some coaches use these games primarily to see what young players are capable of, whereas others prefer to treat it like a pre-season game which is more informative.

Nonetheless, I’ve found that throughout the years there is always at least one interesting nugget that turns out to be useful from these spring game reports.

Also, now that we can embed tweets into Substack articles again these are going to be so much better going forward. Cheers.

Arkansas

QB:

KJ Jackson - 9 of 13 | 129 yards | 1 TD AJ Hill - 9 of 17 | 95 yards | 1 INT Braeden Fuller - 0 for 2 Cade Trotter - 5 of 11 | 40 yards Leading the White team, Hill was unofficially 9 for 17 (53%) for 95 yards and 1 interception. His completion percentage would have been higher if not for drops by receiver Chris Marshall and a few other teammates.

RB:

TJ Hodges - 8 for 17 yards KJ Jackson - 1 for (-6) yards Jasper Parker - 5 for 25 yards Cam Settles - 7 for 57 yards, 1 TD AJ Hill - 2 for (-11) yards Braeden Fuller - 2 for (-10) yards Cade Trotter - 1 for 6 yards Braylen Russell - 6 for 35 yards Perhaps the offensive player of the game was sophomore running back Cam Settles, a Little Rock native who led the White rushing attack. Settles had 7 carries for 57 yards and 1 touchdown, along with 2 catches for 15 yards. Hill and Settles were responsible for the White team’s touchdowns — a 1-yard keeper by the quarterback in the first quarter and a 7-yard rush from the tailback during an untimed portion of the second quarter. “Cam certainly has an arrow going up,” Silverfield said.

WR:

CJ Brown - 3 for 83 yards, 1 TD Chris Marshall - 3 for 35 yards Ty Lockwood - 3 for 15 yards Antonio Jordan - 2 for 34 yards Jamari Hawkins - 2 for 33 yards Cam Settles - 2 for 15 yards Jaden Platt - 2 for 10 yards Matt Adcock - 1 for 1 yard Blair Irvin - 1 for 14 yards Braylen Russell - 1 for 3 yards Dequane Prevo - 1 for 6 yards Donovan Faupel - 1 for 11 yards Sutton Smith - 1 for 7 yards Jasper Parker - 1 for 2 yards

Oregon State

QB: