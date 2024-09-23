The Pig Market: Week 4
Week 4 of CFB is officially in the books! Here are some names that caught my eye this weekend...
The art of trading lies in timing and opportunity…
- Leonardo Fibonacci, mathematician
Welcome my friends, to the Pig Market. Here, CFF manager frantically scour the streets—inspecting each and every merchant carefully in hopes of unearthing a hidden volume pig, or engaging in hellacious bidding for the fattest specimens at auction. A place where savvy buyers prove their mettle with extreme cunning, and first-timers unload their entire wallets on the latest cochon-du-jour.
These articles will normally be released every Sunday (or early Monday) and will highlight players that are worth taking a shot on in CFF each week. Last year this series lasted up until about midway into November, and I intend to follow a similar schedule this year.
NOTE: For those who are not interested in receiving these waiver wire reports, or the weekly rankings articles, you can opt out of receiving these emails through your subscriber settings. Opting out of the VolumePigs notification will make it so that you only receive the weekly newsletter and depth chart reports during the season.
Question For You:
QB
Alonzae Barnett (JMU) — Barnett’s performance vs. UNC this past weekend was absolutely bananas. Five passing scores and another two on the ground was good for about 60 points in CFF, which represents a marked improved from his prior two performances. Hard to know what to make of Ol’ Barnett at the moment, but they get another soft opponent in Ball State this week to see what he’s made of. He is a dual threat QB so there’s that going for him.