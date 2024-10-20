The Pig Market: Week 8
Week 8 of CFB is officially in the books! Here are some names that caught my eye this weekend...
The art of trading lies in timing and opportunity…
- Leonardo Fibonacci, mathematician
Welcome my friends, to the Pig Market. Here, CFF manager frantically scour the streets—inspecting each and every merchant carefully in hopes of unearthing a hidden volume pig, or engaging in hellacious bidding for the fattest specimens at auction. A place where savvy buyers prove their mettle with extreme cunning, and first-timers unload their entire wallets on the latest cochon-du-jour.
QB
Colton Joseph (ODU) — Pretty sure I featured Colton Joseph before on one of these but I don’t mind putting his name again, mostly because the options at QB at this point are extremely lacking. Jospeh has scored 29 or more points twice in his first three full starts. You may scoff initially, but check out the rushing usage. They play GaSo this weekend, which should be a good matchup for ODU.
Jacurri Brown (UCF) — Brown has showed himself well in his first two starts and now the former Miami Hurricane and South Georgia product gets BYU this weekend. BYU has been good on defence, but was fairly amicable to Oklahoma State’s advances this past Saturday, namely Ollie Gordon at RB. Brown is a QB, sure, but most of his value comes via his legs. In fact, he had double the rushing yardage vs. ISU than passing.