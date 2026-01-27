YOU ARE NEXT!

Current North Texas QB Chris Jimerson Jr. was supposed to be a wide receiver at TCU. That was the path laid out for him by the recruiting industrial complex—a story we’ve seen many times before in this industry. Lamar Jackson understands the struggle. Like LJ, Jimerson was regarded as a dynamic playmaker, but not necessarily a legitimate quarterback prospect.

Personally, I just remember Jimerson from watching current CU Buff WR Quentin Gibson’s highlight tapes. That North Crowley team was a lot of fun in 2024—picture a group of 5’8-5’10, 160 pound K9s running all over the highest classification of Texas high school football.

When North Texas offered him the chance to stay under center, however, Jimerson jumped ship from the Horned Frogs and committed to the Mean Green. He spent 2025 as a redshirt, appearing in four games and completing exactly one pass—a 37-yard touchdown (playmakers make plays!!).

Now, with former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown taking over the program, Jimerson finds himself in potentially a good spot. He was recruited by the former staff, but curiously wasn’t part of the great migration to Stillwater.

Perhaps because Jimerson knew as one of the few holdovers that he’ll have an opportunity to compete for the starting job in Denton, versus an almost assured backup role with the Pokes behind Drew Mestemaker. Indeed, we can only dream now of the possibilities that would have materialized here with an athlete like Jimerson in Eric Morris’ system (well, there’s always 2027).

But Mr. Brown knows a thing or two about maximizing undersized, dual-threat quarterbacks as well. It was his QB in 2023, Garrett Greene, who torched CFB to the tune of 29 TDs (13 rushing) and over 3100 yards (772 rushing). Greene averaged 27 PPG that season using five point passing TDs as the measurement. That’s pretty good.

And if we were to take this guy’s word for it, it appears Jimerson could even top those numbers this upcoming season!

While I generally trust Poopoopeepee’s assessments on these matters, it should be noted that there will be a QB competition in Denton. Primarily, former UCF QB Tayven Jackson enters the room as one of the favourites to win the job.

I also get that the fans in Denton have become accustomed to very productive QB play under the old regime, so I suppose setting lofty goals here is not unreasonable.

There’s also this:

However, just to put things in perspective, if Jimerson (or anyone, for that matter), passes for 3600 yards, 32 TDs, and adds another 1250 and nine on the ground, they will almost assuredly be the top QB in CFF 2026. That would net an average of just 40 PPG over 12 appearances before accounting for turnovers.

The truly sick part of all of this is—under the old regime—a season like what Mr. Poopoopeepee is envisioning (minus about 750 rushing yards and a few of those rushing scores) would not be that far out of the realm of possibility. I mean, Mestemaker himself (who had an equally strange path to playing QB in college), just passed for 4300 yards and 34 scores. He offered little to nothing in the running game, however.

Part of why Morris’ QBs had so much success (and one of the fundamental differences between his system and Brown’s) is how many plays UNT would run. Morris averaged 23 seconds per play while at UNT and approx. 72 plays per game, whereas Brown averaged 26 seconds at WVU, and around 68 plays per game.

The four plays per game difference sounds marginal on paper, but it compounds in ways that the raw number obscures. Over a 12-game season, that’s 48 extra plays—almost an entire extra game’s worth of opportunities for a slow moving team baked into the schedule. For a QB who’s involved in both the pass and run game, that’s potentially 30-40 extra touches across the year.

COACHING & SYSTEM: The New Regime

QB1 PPG AVERAGE — HC: 17.7

We have the benefit of studying an extensive play calling history from Mr. Neal Brown. The former Mountaineer has been either an OC or HC since 2008 at Troy.

We can cut to the chase and reveal that his single greatest QB season from a CCFF perspective was Garrett Greene’s 2023 campaign. In fact, that season was an incredible outlier in terms of rushing usage (see table below).

Table 1. created using ClaudeAi: Neal Brown’s QB1 Season Averages

What was actually notable about Brown’s QB1s in the past was that they typically attempted a lot of passes. Even with Greene included in the sample, Brown’s QB1 still averages 423 attempts per season, and it was 441 before 2023.

The trade-off there was that Brown’s QBs seldom ran the ball. They averaged just under 50 carries per season prior to Greene’s influence, and only around 70 yards.

Simply put, this type of usage pattern is unlikely to produce one of the better QBs in the game of CFF. Indeed, if poopoopeepee’s prediction of 1250 rushing yards for Jimerson is to become reality, there needs to be a substantial amount of rushing attempts to support that. I did an analysis on the relationship between carries and yards here, although admittedly the rules will be different for QBs.

In all seriousness, it’s very unlikely that any QB rushes for over 1200 yards. In 2025, only two QBs rushed for 1200+ yards, and they were both service academy players (Cale Hellums and Blake Horvath). The carries it took for each? 304 and 224.

So a substantial increase from Brown’s QB1 average of 57 rush attempts per season will be required to make our Twitter friend happy.

Behind him is QBs coach Tyler Allen (there is no OC, Brown will call plays). Allen was an analyst at Texas last season but was with Brown at WVU from 2022-2024 as an analyst (2022-23) and QBs coach (2024).

Table 2. Neal Brown’s six year QB1 performance

A COUPLE OF NOTABLE TRANSFERS

RB Jaheim White rejoins Brown in Denton from WVU. White was never a workhorse under Brown, but was on his way to be one under Rich Rod before an ACL ended his 2025 season. If he’s healthy, he can probably shoulder a good chunk of rushing volume. However, if he’s not healthy, or even just not fully healthy, this could clear a path for the UNT QB to run the ball more. Again, a lot of hypotheticals in there this far out from the season.

WR Corri Milliner transfers to UNT from UAB. Milliner was on a heater before an unexpected suspension was handed down to him at UAB. He appeared in a few games later in the season but at that point dissolved into a non-factor in the passing game. Overall, at this juncture we have no idea what the starting receiver rotation will look like for the UNT QB. I mention Milliner because most of you will recognize the name, yet only a few of you may be aware that he joined the Mean Green this offseason.

Chris “Mini Lamar” Jimerson (5’10, 166)

Jimerson AKA Himerson was a three star consensus ATH/QB/WR in the industry from Dallas, TX. He was (arguably) the best player on Texas 6A’s best team in 2024, leading North Crowley to the state championship. On his path to destruction that season included powerhouse programs like Allen, Duncanville, DeSoto, Austin Westlake, and Odessa Permian (yes, that Odessa from the movie).

That’s a legendary run. And I’ll be honest, I love the movie Friday Night Lights. By extension, I like the vibes here. There’s so much positive juju that it would be a crying shame if Tayven were to win the starting job imo.

Here are a few more notes from his high school resume:

42-2 career record as a starter

Senior year: 3769 passing yards, 58 TDs, 1 INT, 777 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs.

Junior year: 3092 passing yards, 40 TDs, 3 INTs, 1105 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs (9.61 YPC)

Also a track guy: 10.7-10.8 100m times as a junior in high school

Jimerson is an interesting cat. However—as has been made abundantly clear to me over the years—what I want in CFF seldom happens. Tayven Jackson comes in with more experience and I’d handicap him as the favourite to win the job as of writing (Jan, 2026), which admittedly doesn’t mean much.

Say the unfortunate were to happen and Jimerson were to be a backup this year, he’s still intriguing as a transfer candidate for Eric Morris next year. And even if he doesn’t end up reuniting with Morris, he’s a name to track for landing spots in this hypothetical future.

It would have been ideal if Jimerson was still playing in Morris’ system this season in the hypothetical where he wins the job, but Neal Brown’s system is not a bad consolation given that we already have a proof of concept via Garrett Green in 2023.

I like him—VP approved! Let’s see how things shake out this offseason…

Psst, check Mr. HIMerson out—BOMBS AWAY! ◾

