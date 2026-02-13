VolumePigs

VolumePigs

Andrew Bracht
19h

I’m bullish on White! What’s your early offseason RB ranking for each of these guys:

-Haynes

-W. Jordon

-Sheppard

-J. White

-Joyner

-Keyjuan Brown

-Dickens

-McGowan (still eligible?)

