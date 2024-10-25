Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win

- Sun Tzu, Art of War

Ashton Jeanty vs. UNLV

Mario Anderson vs. UNCC — Anderson has stepped into the Blake Watson role that we’d all hoped for and this week’s opponent is yet another weak defence. Anderson is coming off a MONSTER performance of 50 points a week ago.

Tahj Brooks vs. TCU — There are few guarantees in this life: death, taxes, and Tahj Brooks getting his carries. I don’t even really care who the opponent is, he’s always a play. The Red Raiders have an implied total of 30 points, I like Brooks to score at least once.

Kaleb Johnson vs. NW — Speaking of guaranteed volume, Kaleb Johnson is right there with Brooks averaging just a hair under 20 carries per contest. Iowa vs. NW feels like a classic slow, BIG10 slugfest. Just what the doctor ordered for KJ.

Makhi Hughes vs. UNT — North Texas is giving up a lot of points to RBs this year in CFF with Fantrax rating them 122nd vs. opposing RBs on the year. Hughes is a no-brainer this week.

Darius Taylor vs. MD — It’s another good matchup for Taylor in my mind this week with the Terrapins. While it may be a low scoring game, Taylor is the most likely of any in this one to score.

Omarion Hampton vs. UVA — This game could be a high scoring affair with an implied total for UNC of 28, which should mean Hampton scores at least once.

DJ Giddens vs. KU — Giddens is a workhorse in that KSU offence and KU’s defence doesn’t stand out in anyway in terms of avoiding this matchup. This is a rivalry game and Giddens’ services will be required for the Cats to conquer their in-state foe.

RJ Harvey vs. BYU — We just saw Ollie Gordon return to form vs. the Coogs last Friday, so despite BYU being a strong team this year, I am not shying away from Harvey this week.

Jordan James vs. Ill — James is just a solid CFF asset. Similar to Brooks, he’s very consistent, though he doesn’t have that one performance that will blow you away. Illinois is typically strong vs. the run, but I still like James this week due to his role in the offence.

Bayshul Tuten vs. GT — Tuten’s been the anchor on that VT offence all season. While GT has been statistically strong vs. the run, Tuten’s usage makes him a play regardless, and I don’t believe GT will shut down VT’s run game.

Braylon Russell vs. MISST — Pittman was explicit in that they are going to give Russell an opportunity to carry the load this week vs. the Bulldogs. Ja’Quidnen Jackson and others in the room are banged up, so Russell may just be the last man standing. He accrued buzz in the offseason, so I’m excited to see what he does this week.

Jaydon Blue vs. Vandy — With seemingly every other RB dealing with an injury currently, and QE struggling with the pass game, I’m wondering if the Horns won’t lean on Blue this weekend to put away a plucky Vandy team. The Commodores are Kingslayers this season and I’m sure that hasn’t been lost on Sark. Look for him to take the air out of the game early and run the ball down Vandy’s throats to shorten the game. Wisner was left off the injury report on Thursday, but he may not be 100%.

Le’Veon Moss vs. LSU — I know the Tigers are improved on defence this year but I’m still rolling with Moss in what may be the Aggies’ biggest SEC game of their history this weekend. Moss is coming off back to back bangers, here’s hoping the trend continues.

Demond Claiborne vs. Stanford — Claiborne is a bonafide workhorse in that offence, there is no reason to avoid the matchup from what I can tell.

Rasul Faison vs. WYO — Basically, see explanation for Tahj Brooks.

Kyle Monangai vs. USC — Monangai vs. another Cali team? Count me in.

Isaac Brown vs. BC — Brown has taken over as RB1 for the Cards and there’s no turning back now.

Anthony Hankerson vs. CAL — This will be a tougher game for Hankerson as Cal has a strong defence this year, and ORST may be playing from behind most of the game. Still, Hankerson’s usage puts him play.

Avery Morrow vs. NM — He didn’t score last week but he still saw over 20 carries for the fourth week in a row. This is a smooth matchup and he could go nuclear this week.

Jaden Nixon vs. Kent St. — There was a bizarre dud two weeks ago for Nixon, but on the whole, over the last four weeks he has taken over the workhorse role in that offence. They play a weak Kent State team.

LJ Martin vs. UCF — Martin is starting to find his form, and it should be noted that in every game that he’s played the full 60 minutes, he’s scored over 20 points in CFF.

Elijah Gilliam vs. SJSU — While Sherrod misses time for an ankle injury, Gilliam continues to be a serviceable option.

Delbert Mimms vs. Akron — Mimms has seen 20 carries or more for three straight weeks. He gets a weak Akron defence this week.

Javion Thomas vs. ORST — Similar reasoning to Gilliam.

Jordon Simmons vs. EMU — Don’t look now, but Simmons is starting to hit his stride with 14 and 19 touches in his last two games, where he scored 15.5 and 28 points in 1PPR formats.