Who Are College Football’s Unexpected New ‘QB Factories’?
It's always fun when a team suddenly starts slinging it around. Who fits that description lately?
The Final CFF Rankings of 2024 Are Now Available
What are you asking him for? He never had the makings of a varsity athlete…
  
VP's Final 2024 CFF Rankings (August 2024)
The final iteration of VP's CFF rankings for the 2024 cycle.
  
Can Chip Kelly Save the Ohio State Backfield From Cannibalization?
The Lord sometimes challenges us, doesn't he Eli?
  
Tight End University's Next Valedictorian 🎓
This is my corn. You people are guests in my corn.
  
The Converted Jumbo Slot Receiver Poised to Shred the SBC
Great things are done when men and mountains meet...
  
CFB Monthly Round-Up: July 2024
A summary of the notable events in CFB for the month of July.
  
Heisman SZN Incoming for Wolverine Tailback?
It might not be the one you're thinking of...
  
Wake Forest Might Have the Best Freshman QB in all of College Football
...The question is: how long will this staff be able to keep him off the field?
  
UMass' WR1 Might Lead CFB in Touches This Season
Don’t make me run. I’m full of chocolate!
  
July CFB RB Depth Chart & Injury Report 🐷
Update on all 134 FBS RB depth charts.
  
Braelon Allen 2.0: Illinois RB Kaden Feagin
This version might be better...
  
